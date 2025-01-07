“Man Overboard” Reported on Walt Disney World Boat Ride

A popular Instagram video from a Walt Disney World Resort guest shows a “man overboard” on EPCOT‘s Living with the Land attraction. Guests noticed a Disney character soaking wet on the shore in one of the boat ride’s greenhouses.

Living with the Land is an educational boat ride in EPCOT‘s Land Pavilion in the World Nature neighborhood. The attraction, which opened in the fall of 1982, showcases unique farming methods that aim to reduce water waste, avoid harmful chemicals, and feed everyone on earth. Much of the food and fish farmed in The Land is served in restaurants throughout the Disney parks and Disney Resort hotels!

Seasonal decorations and changing plant life make every ride on Living with the Land a little different. But this week, Instagram user @magiccoordinator_and_boymomma had an extremely unusual ride on the EPCOT attraction. The Disney Park guest shared this video of a Figment plush, which had clearly fallen overboard into the ride water, stranded on the sandy shore:

“Man overboard! Have you ever lost something on a ride?”

Another Walt Disney World Resort guest, @travelwithlindap, replied: “We just rode this today and this made me laugh out loud!!”

The video amassed thousands of likes, views, and comments from Disney Parks fans.

“I think Figment found the ‘special’ plants that they keep tucked away,” @tmiller_time joked.

Some shared their stories of losing items on Walt Disney World Resort rides.

“We lost one of my daughter’s shoes on that ride,” @t1dthor commented. “Ended up having to buy her the Disney Native shoes because we didn’t have extras and they were the only shoes we could find quickly.”

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen on an attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!