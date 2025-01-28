Disney World Plans to Keep Guests on Their Toes

Disney World is buzzing with new projects on the horizon, as revealed through recently filed construction permits. While Disney has officially announced some exciting additions to the parks, these permits hint at unconfirmed updates and changes that could shake things up for fans in 2025.

At Magic Kingdom, the iconic Haunted Mansion might be getting some upgrades. Disney has filed a permit with Buena Vista Construction Company, which could mean anything from routine maintenance to a new addition like the updated Bride scene that recently debuted at Disneyland. Guests could see a refreshed experience that keeps this fan-favorite attraction spooky and thrilling.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which replaced Splash Mountain, is also in the spotlight. The attraction has faced frequent malfunctions and will be undergoing more construction, as per a new permit. Could this work resolve persistent issues, or will it introduce enhancements to solidify its place in the park? Either way, fans hope this will bring smoother operations for the ride.

Over at Hollywood Studios, change is brewing near the former Cars Meet-and-Greet location. A permit indicates work on what is expected to be a Villains-themed show replacing Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy.

Plus, the long-vacant Voyage of the Little Mermaid theater will host a reimagined live-action musical based on The Little Mermaid. Slated for a summer 2025 debut, this show is set to bring fresh energy to Animation Courtyard.

EPCOT is also seeing its fair share of action. A new lounge at the exit of Spaceship Earth is under construction, promising a sleek addition to the park. Meanwhile, Test Track, which closed in mid-2024, will reopen in late summer 2025 with a revamped look inspired by the original World of Motion. This nostalgic yet modern twist could be a game-changer for fans of the attraction.

These permits not only spotlight ongoing work but also fuel speculation about unannounced projects. As Disney prepares for 2025, changes across the parks hint at a blend of fresh storytelling and improvements to beloved attractions. With Magic Kingdom’s updates, Hollywood Studios new entertainment, and EPCOT’s evolving lineup, fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

Disney is clearly setting the stage for an exciting 2025, and these construction projects show their commitment to enhancing the guest experience. Whether it’s revitalizing classics or introducing new shows and attractions, Disney World is gearing up for a magical future. Stay tuned for more updates as these projects take shape!