100,000 Disney World Guests Welcomed Back After DeSantis Ends Public Emergency

Walt Disney World Resort has reopened one of its parks after closing down numerous times due to a State of Emergency issued by Governor Ron DeSantis, which took the state by a winter storm.

Arctic Blast Brings Historic Lows to Florida, Disney World

Central Florida recently experienced a rare and brutal arctic blast, plunging temperatures to record-breaking lows. The once tropical haven was blanketed with freezing winds and even a rare dusting of snow in some regions. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency, mobilizing resources to protect residents and infrastructure from the frigid conditions.

Theme parks in the area, including Walt Disney World, faced significant challenges. For the safety of both guests and Cast Members, Disney temporarily closed its outdoor water parks and adjusted operations across its resorts. However, with the cold weather retreating, one of Disney World’s fan-favorite water attractions is making a splashy return.

Disney World’s proactive measures during the extreme weather showcased its commitment to guest safety and experience. While Blizzard Beach remained closed, other areas of the resort adapted to the cold in creative ways.

Indoor attractions and activities became the focus for many visitors, with parks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios offering warm refuges filled with world-class entertainment.

Blizzard Beach Reopens at Disney World After Days of Cold Weather

As of today, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has reopened to guests after being closed for several days due to Central Florida’s unusually cold weather.

The closure, which began on January 20, was prompted by persistent chilly and wet conditions, making it unsafe and unpleasant for visitors to enjoy the park’s attractions. While the initial closure was expected to be brief, the freezing weather lingered, pushing back the reopening date multiple times.

Blizzard Beach, one of Disney World’s two premier water parks, is uniquely themed around a “melting ski resort.” While its frosty aesthetic might suggest winter fun, its attractions are designed for Florida’s usual warm and sunny weather. The arctic blast that swept through the area, ironically, made the ski-resort theme all too real, albeit at the cost of guest experiences.

A Warm Welcome Back

Now that temperatures have rebounded to more typical Florida levels, Blizzard Beach is ready to welcome guests once again. With its thrilling water slides, relaxing lazy river, and family-friendly splash areas, the park is expected to be a popular destination for visitors eager to make up for lost time.

Guests planning to visit Blizzard Beach should keep in mind:

Check Operating Hours: Weather conditions can still affect operations. Be sure to check Disney’s official website or app for up-to-date park hours. Dress for Comfort: Although the cold front has passed, mornings and evenings in Central Florida can still be cooler than usual this time of year. A light jacket or towel might come in handy. Plan Ahead: As one of Disney World’s most popular water parks, Blizzard Beach can draw significant crowds, especially after a prolonged closure. Arrive early to maximize your day.

Additionally, Disney hotels provided guests with cozy alternatives, including themed dining experiences and special activities designed to keep the magic alive during the cold spell. These efforts ensured that even during the unexpected chill, visitors could enjoy the unparalleled Disney experience.

What’s Next for Disney World?

While Blizzard Beach is back in action, Florida’s unpredictable winter weather serves as a reminder that flexibility is key when visiting Disney World. The resort’s dedication to ensuring guest satisfaction, even in less-than-ideal conditions, is part of what makes it a world-renowned destination.

For those planning upcoming trips, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the park’s reopened offerings and seasonal events. The return of Blizzard Beach signals a return to normalcy, and visitors can look forward to the sunny skies and warm waters that make Disney World a year-round escape.

The reopening of Blizzard Beach is a welcome sign that the worst of Florida’s recent arctic blast is behind us. As the sun shines again on the “happiest place on Earth,” Disney World continues to prove its resilience and adaptability, ensuring that every visit is magical, no matter the weather. So, pack your swimsuits and sunscreen—Blizzard Beach is calling, and the water is just fine!