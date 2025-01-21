Disney World, Universal, and Major Airports Now Under Emergency Powers as DeSantis Issues Statement

Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and all major airports in Florida are now under a declared Public Safety Emergency issued by Governor Ron DeSantis. Here’s what guests traveling to these locations through these major airports need to know.

What the State of Emergency Means for Disney World, Universal Travelers

As a rare winter storm sweeps across Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency to prepare the Sunshine State for frigid temperatures, hazardous conditions, and potential snowfall in northern regions.

This declaration has far-reaching effects for travelers passing through Orlando International Airport (MCO), Tampa International Airport, and those visiting major attractions like Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dangerously cold temperatures are being felt across North Florida this week, with possibilities of snow and black ice. At my direction, @FLSERT is monitoring this system closely, and @MyFDOT is on standby with snow plows and other equipment for road and bridge safety needs. Please stay attentive to weather conditions and safety alerts from local and state officials. Also, please be careful in icy conditions, especially on the roadways. – @GovRonDeSantis

Dangerously cold temperatures are being felt across North Florida this week, with possibilities of snow and black ice. At my direction, @FLSERT is monitoring this system closely, and @MyFDOT is on standby with snow plows and other equipment for road and bridge safety needs.… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 20, 2025

Governor DeSantis’ declaration enables Florida’s emergency management teams to access critical resources, streamline disaster response efforts, and secure funding to address the effects of this extreme weather event. While these measures are typically seen ahead of hurricanes or tropical storms, the arctic blast brings a unique set of challenges.

For visitors arriving at MCO or Tampa International, the cold snap has caused delays and cancellations. Travelers should check flight statuses frequently and pack warm clothing for the unexpected chill, especially if venturing outdoors in the Orlando area.

Disney World: Weather Impact on Guests and Attractions

Disney World, a top destination for millions annually, is not immune to the impact of Florida’s unusual winter weather. Both Disney water parks—Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon—are currently closed due to the drop in temperatures, prioritizing guest safety and comfort.

While the main theme parks remain open, guests should prepare for cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s during early mornings and evenings. Be sure to pack layers, including hats, gloves, and jackets, as even the most magical experience can be dampened by the cold.

Universal Orlando Resort and Volcano Bay Closures

Universal Orlando Resort also faces disruptions as the winter storm brings unseasonable conditions to Central Florida. Volcano Bay, Universal’s premier water park, has closed temporarily, joining Disney’s water parks in prioritizing safety.

For those exploring Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, attractions remain open, but guests should brace themselves for brisk weather. Cold winds, combined with occasional rain, may make indoor rides and shows particularly appealing during this rare weather event.

Historical Significance of Winter Weather in Orlando

Though snow in Central Florida is not expected, the storm’s significance lies in its rarity. The last measurable snowfall in Orlando occurred in 1977—a year etched in local memory for its surreal sight of snowflakes gracing the palm trees.

This cold snap serves as a stark reminder of the state’s weather extremes, from balmy beaches to the occasional winter chill. Visitors should embrace this unique experience as a rare glimpse into Florida’s weather diversity.

Safety Tips for Disney World, Universal Guests in Orlando

Whether you’re planning a day at Disney World or Universal Orlando, here are a few tips to ensure your visit remains enjoyable during the cold spell:

Dress Warmly : Layer clothing to stay comfortable in fluctuating temperatures.

: Layer clothing to stay comfortable in fluctuating temperatures. Plan Ahead : Check park websites for weather-related updates or closures.

: Check park websites for weather-related updates or closures. Stay Hydrated : Cold weather can be deceptively dehydrating, so drink plenty of water.

: Cold weather can be deceptively dehydrating, so drink plenty of water. Seek Shelter: Take advantage of indoor attractions and dining options to warm up.

As temperatures return to normal later in the week, Orlando’s theme parks will resume their typical sunny operations. In the meantime, this rare winter storm offers visitors an unusual story to share about their trip to the Sunshine State.

Whether you’re strolling down Main Street, U.S.A., at Disney World or exploring Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando Resort, this historical weather event will undoubtedly make your Florida vacation one to remember.