Disney World Announces Shutdown of Beloved Resort Location

Disney World is always evolving, and with that comes the inevitable cycle of refurbishments and temporary closures. While these updates often bring exciting enhancements, they can also mean that certain attractions and dining locations will be unavailable for guests.

As 2025 approaches, several key locations around Disney World and its resorts will be closing for updates, including a popular dining spot at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

One of the most notable closures in early 2025 will be Sebastian’s Bistro at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. The restaurant will temporarily close starting March 24, 2025, for a short refurbishment. Disney has confirmed that the dining location is expected to reopen by the end of the month, but guests visiting during this time will need to explore other dining options within the resort.

Those staying at Caribbean Beach Resort can enjoy other quick-service and table-service offerings, including Centertown Market and Banana Cabana, during the refurbishment period.

Major Ride and Resort Closures in 2025

Beyond Sebastian’s Bistro, several attractions and resorts will undergo refurbishments throughout the year. At Magic Kingdom, Astro Orbiter in Tomorrowland is currently being dismantled as part of a major refurbishment. While it is unclear if the ride is being removed permanently or receiving a full overhaul, its absence will certainly change the landscape of Tomorrowland in 2025.

Over at Fantasyland, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Playground refurbishment has been delayed and is now scheduled to begin later in the year. The playground, which provides an interactive space for young guests while waiting for their ride on Dumbo, is expected to reopen after a multi-month refurbishment.

For resort guests, Disney’s Pop Century Resort will see significant updates, as Disney has filed permits for an extensive room refurbishment. The updates aim to modernize the guest experience and refresh the theming within the rooms, but the refurbishment process could lead to temporary room closures and limited availability throughout 2025.

What This Means for Disney World Guests

While closures and refurbishments are necessary to keep Disney World fresh and immersive, they can impact vacation plans. Visitors planning a trip in 2025 should check Disney’s refurbishment calendar to ensure their favorite attractions and dining locations will be open.

With Sebastian’s Bistro closing in March, guests staying at Caribbean Beach Resort may want to secure dining reservations at alternative restaurants in advance.

Despite these temporary disruptions, Disney World continues to expand and enhance its offerings, with new projects and experiences on the horizon. While some fan-favorite spots may be unavailable for a while, they will likely return better than ever, continuing Disney’s tradition of magical experiences for all.