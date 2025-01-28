Disney Vows to Scrap ‘Frozen 3’ Story if Rachel Zegler’s Feminist ’Snow White’ Fails

The highly anticipated Frozen 3 may see significant changes in its storyline and themes depending on the reception of Disney’s live-action Snow White remake, according to industry insiders.

Disney, which is closely monitoring audience reactions to Snow White ahead of its 2025 release, may alter its approach to upcoming projects, including Frozen 3 and the Rey movie, based on the film’s box office performance and critical response.

Despite the billion-dollar success of Moana 2, many critics argued the sequel was a cash grab that ultimately damaged the franchise’s long-term potential. Now, Disney appears to be proceeding cautiously with its major projects, and all eyes are on Snow White as a bellwether for the company’s future direction.

Frozen 3: A Potential Pivot

Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise, has emphasized that the creators are taking their time to ensure the third installment meets fans’ high expectations. “We don’t want to rush the third movie. It has to be absolutely worthy of the original,” Gad said.

Insiders suggest that the script for Frozen 3 could pivot away from its anticipated direction depending on how Snow White performs. If the remake struggles to connect with audiences, it might signal to Disney that the era of “girl boss” archetypes, which emphasize infallible female leads, is losing favor with viewers.

This shift could have significant implications for Jennifer Lee, the former head of Disney Animation and director of Frozen 3. Known for her progressive leanings and advocacy for representation, Lee may face constraints under Disney’s newer, more cautious approach to politically charged themes.

“When it comes to animated content for younger audiences, we recognize that many parents prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” Disney stated in a recent policy clarification. This could mean that long-speculated storylines, such as Elsa being positioned as an LGBTQ+ icon, may no longer be on the table.

Snow White’s Controversial Journey

Disney’s live-action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, has already been mired in controversy, raising questions about its box office potential. The film, which cost $269.4 million to produce by the end of 2023, has faced criticism for its casting, budget, and modernized themes.

The casting of Zegler, a Latina actress of Colombian descent, in the titular role sparked backlash among some fans who saw the decision as a departure from the 1937 animated classic’s description of Snow White as having “skin as white as snow.”

Zegler’s comments about the original story further fueled the debate. The actress described the classic fairy tale as “extremely dated” and criticized Prince Charming’s actions, likening them to those of a “stalker.”

Zegler also revealed that the new adaptation would reimagine Snow White’s journey, moving away from traditional romantic tropes. “She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Zegler said, emphasizing the character’s independence.

Critics, including David Hand, the son of one of the animators on the original film, have voiced their displeasure. Hand called the remake a “disgrace,” accusing Disney of abandoning the original’s legacy for “woke” storytelling.

Public reception has been equally contentious. The film’s first trailer, released in August 2024, quickly became the most disliked teaser in YouTube history, with nearly one million dislikes compared to just over 68,000 likes.

Behind the Scenes: A Royal Budget

The production of Snow White has also been scrutinized for its ballooning budget. Unlike most Hollywood films, which keep production costs under wraps, Disney’s UK-based subsidiary, Hidden Heart Productions, revealed the expenses as part of its application for the country’s Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit.

This credit provides cash reimbursements for movies filmed in the UK, but it also makes their budgets public.

The massive cost of the production, combined with its polarizing reception, has raised questions about whether the film can achieve financial success. A poor performance at the box office could serve as a wake-up call for Disney, potentially leading to significant changes in how it approaches its flagship franchises.

What’s Next for Disney?

As Snow White inches closer to its release, its impact could ripple across Disney’s broader slate of projects. If the film underperforms, both Frozen 3 and the Rey movie may be forced to adapt to a changing audience landscape.

While Disney remains one of the most influential names in entertainment, the reception of Snow White will be a key test of its ability to balance modern messaging with audience expectations. For fans and critics alike, 2025 promises to be a pivotal year for the studio.