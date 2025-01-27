Disney Eradicates Beloved IP From Parks, 3,500 Characters Removed Indefinitely

While Disney has officially announced the summer closure of MuppetVision 3D and PizzeRizzo to make way for the highly anticipated Monsters Inc.-themed land, one glaring omission from their announcements has left fans wondering: What’s happening with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith?

Despite the plans to retheme the coaster to a Muppets-inspired attraction, no closure date has been set, leaving Disney’s Hollywood Studios poised to be without any Muppets presence for an indefinite period.

MuppetVision Closing, But Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Still in Limbo

Disney’s announcement last week confirmed that MuppetVision 3D and PizzeRizzo will close on June 7, 2025, with demolition and reimagining of the Grand Avenue area beginning shortly after. The closures are part of the transformation to the Monsters Inc. land, a project set to bring new life to that corner of the park.

However, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, which is set to eventually star Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem along with other beloved Muppets, has yet to receive a confirmed closure date. This leaves a potentially lengthy gap during which Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have no Muppets-themed attractions or experiences.

Disney has assured fans that there will be “plenty of time to experience” the Aerosmith version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster before its eventual transformation, but the lack of a timeline means that for now, Muppet fans are left in limbo. It’s presumed the ride will close after MuppetVision 3D and PizzeRizzo have been fully retired, but no official updates have been shared.

Aerosmith’s Farewell and Muppets’ Debut on the Horizon

When the transformation does begin, the retheme will mark a historic moment for Disney: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will become the first Disney ride ever to feature the Muppets. A promotional poster released in 2024 showcased Dr. Teeth, Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the Electric Mayhem, teasing what fans can expect from the new attraction.

Disney also plans to overhaul the Rock Around the Shop gift shop into a Muppets-themed retail space, ensuring fans can take home plenty of merchandise to commemorate their experience.

But until a closure date is set for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, questions remain. The transition may take months—or longer—depending on Disney’s timeline, leaving the park without a single Muppet-themed attraction for an extended period.

Disney’s Commitment to Preserving MuppetVision 3D

In response to fan concerns about the loss of MuppetVision 3D, Disney has doubled down on its commitment to preserving the iconic experience. An updated statement from Disney confirms that they are exploring ways to preserve the MuppetVision 3D film and elements of the attraction “for generations to come.”

This is a significant clarification from an earlier statement in November 2024, which simply stated that Disney was looking to preserve parts of the experience “for the future.” The updated language suggests long-term plans that may involve more than just a temporary tribute or exhibit.

While Disney has not specified exactly how they intend to preserve MuppetVision 3D, fans have speculated about potential solutions. These range from making the 3D film available on Disney+ to incorporating elements of the attraction into another park. However, Disney’s use of “parts of the experience” indicates that a full relocation of the attraction is unlikely.

What to Do Until the Muppets Return?

For fans of the Muppets, the lengthy gap between the closure of MuppetVision 3D and the reopening of a rethemed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be a tough pill to swallow. However, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will still have plenty to offer while awaiting the Muppets’ return.

Explore Toy Story Land

With the impending arrival of the Monsters Inc. land, the Pixar-themed area of the park is set to expand. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in attractions like Toy Story Mania! and Alien Swirling Saucers. Try Specialty Dining

Hollywood Studios boasts an array of dining experiences perfect for any visit, from the retro charm of the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant to the Hollywood glamour of The Hollywood Brown Derby. Catch a Show

Live entertainment like Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration can fill the gap while you wait for the next Muppets adventure.

The End of an Era, The Start of a New One

The closure of MuppetVision 3D and PizzeRizzo marks the end of an era for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but the promise of new experiences—both Muppets and Monsters Inc.—brings excitement for what’s to come. In the meantime, the indefinite future of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith remains one of the biggest mysteries at Walt Disney World.

