Disneyland California Serves Moldy Beverages to Guests, Report Says

The Disney parks are often touted as some of the cleanest vacation destinations worldwide–Walt Disney famously observed how long people would carry litter before tossing it on the ground to determine the distance between trash cans at Disneyland Resort! But unfortunately, according to a former Disney cast member, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park aren’t as sanitary as they may seem.

Inside the Magic has covered ongoing cleanliness issues at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. From overflowing trash cans to mold on “it’s a small world,” some Disney Parks fans say that The Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth aren’t being maintained like they used to.

In response to a recent Reddit discussion about dirty areas of the Disney parks, a former Disney cast member warned guests about the fountain soda spouts throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney District.

“Man I just quit Disney and the amount of mold in every single soda fountain I used was ridiculous,” u/Next_Ad_9 wrote.

No matter how much Disney cast members tried to clean the soda fountains, they couldn’t clear the alleged mold infestation.

“I would wipe and wipe with like 10 pro towels and the mold would never go away,” the former Disneyland Resort cast member continued. “Eventually we just stopped caring and just gave guests soda with [lil] black specs in them. Looking at you flo’s v8 cafe!”

Of course, it’s impossible to verify the social media user’s story. The Disney parks undergo required inspections, but sometimes, things are missed. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort guests should report food safety or other hygiene issues to the nearest cast member.

Have you noticed anything unsanitary at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.