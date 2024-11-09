Home » Theme Parks

18 Whales Now Dead at Popular Theme Park, Concerns Grow Over Animal Welfare

in Theme Parks

Posted on by Chloe James
Two children watch a beluga whale

Credit: Marineland of Canada

Yet another whale has died at a theme park already infamous for its increasing death toll.

Few topics ignite as much controversy in the theme park world as the use of animals, particularly large marine mammals, for entertainment. Since the release of Blackfish (2013), public awareness has grown about the toll captivity takes on creatures like killer whales.

Killer whales during Orca Encounter at SeaWorld Orlando
Credit: SeaWorld Orlando

The documentary centered on Tilikum, an orca at SeaWorld Orlando who sadly passed away in 2017. Tilikum was involved in three of the four fatal attacks by captive killer whales, including the tragic death of trainer Dawn Brancheau after a Dine With Shamu show.

As the most prominent theme park group with marine animals in captivity, SeaWorld has borne the brunt of public outcry. In response, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio have ended their orca breeding programs, ensuring that the current generation of orcas will be the last to live in these parks.

They’ve also leaned more into their reputation for education and thrill attractions over orcas in general, with its newest park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, opting to go entirely orca-free.

Marineland billboard
Credit: Marineland of Canada

But not all parks have shifted in this way. Marineland of Canada, located in Ontario, remains the largest marine park featuring captive animals. While it is home to dolphins, sea lions, and beluga whales, it also housed walruses and orcas until 2023.

For over a decade, both animal rights activists and former employees have accused the park of keeping its animals in poor conditions. Several of these animals have died in tragic circumstances over the years, including Kanuck, an orca calf who died while stored in a warehouse away from their mother. An unnamed whale also died at the park in 1992 due to drowning.

Two children watch a beluga whale
Credit: Marineland of Canada

Last August, an investigation by The Canadian Press revealed that 14 whales – including Marineland’s last living killer whale, Kiska – had died at Marineland since 2019, plus a dolphin. More beluga whales have died in the months since, with news emerging this week that yet another beluga has sadly passed away, bringing the park’s total whale death toll (belugas and orcas combined) to 18.

Neither the Ontario government nor Marineland of Canada disclosed the cause of death, but the province’s chief animal welfare inspector told the Canadian Press that the quality of Marineland’s water was “within the acceptable limits” and that a specialized unit of inspectors tested the park’s water weekly.

Enforcement officials have also reportedly visited the park 205 times since the province took over animal welfare enforcement from the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in 2020.

Three dolphins are jumping out of a pool during a marine show at the theme park Marineland of Canada. Trainers in green suits stand on a blue and white stage with arms raised. Water splashes around as one dolphin soars in the air in the background, showcasing a spectacular blend of skill and animal welfare focus.
Credit: ANDR3W A, Flickr

In late October, the whistleblower account UrgentSeas, co-founded by former Marineland walrus trainer Phil Demers, released drone footage showing veterinarians and trainers struggling to administer medication and fluids to a sick beluga whale.

“I honestly don’t know how many days it has left,” Demers previously told The Guardian. “When you’re at this stage, just trying to keep the whale alive, it’s not good. Watching this is absolutely heartbreaking—it just kills you inside.”

Marineland houses the world’s largest captive beluga population and has consistently defended the quality of its care, claiming that animal deaths are a natural occurrence and emphasizing its commitment to the well-being of its residents.

Trainers at the edge of a pool interact with a beluga whale at the theme park Marineland of Canada
Credit: lezumbalaberenjena, Flickr

However, in August, the park was fined nearly $85,000 CAD ($61,000 USD) after being found guilty of three violations of Ontario’s animal cruelty laws concerning its captive American black bears.

There have long been rumors that Marineland is for sale or on the brink of closure. Earlier this year, it dramatically reduced its offerings, closing all of its rides and only opening in July and August instead of from May to Thanksgiving as is tradition. The park’s owner, Marie Holer, also passed away in September.

As per locals, Marineland of Canada has proven “crazy popular” and “pretty packed” with tourists in the past. Yet, recent operational changes suggest its reputation may finally be taking its toll on attendance, as admission prices drop significantly to just $14.95 CAD ($10.75 USD) for adults and $9.95 CAD ($7.15 USD) for kids in 2024.

Do you think Marineland should continue to keep its beluga whales in captivity?

in Theme Parks

Chloe James

Chloë is a theme park addict and self-proclaimed novelty hunter. She's obsessed with all things Star Wars, loves roller coasters (but hates Pixar Pal-A-Round), and lives for Disney's next Muppets project.

Comments Off on 18 Whales Now Dead at Popular Theme Park, Concerns Grow Over Animal Welfare