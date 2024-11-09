18 Whales Now Dead at Popular Theme Park, Concerns Grow Over Animal Welfare

Yet another whale has died at a theme park already infamous for its increasing death toll.

Few topics ignite as much controversy in the theme park world as the use of animals, particularly large marine mammals, for entertainment. Since the release of Blackfish (2013), public awareness has grown about the toll captivity takes on creatures like killer whales.

The documentary centered on Tilikum, an orca at SeaWorld Orlando who sadly passed away in 2017. Tilikum was involved in three of the four fatal attacks by captive killer whales, including the tragic death of trainer Dawn Brancheau after a Dine With Shamu show.

As the most prominent theme park group with marine animals in captivity, SeaWorld has borne the brunt of public outcry. In response, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio have ended their orca breeding programs, ensuring that the current generation of orcas will be the last to live in these parks.

They’ve also leaned more into their reputation for education and thrill attractions over orcas in general, with its newest park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, opting to go entirely orca-free.

But not all parks have shifted in this way. Marineland of Canada, located in Ontario, remains the largest marine park featuring captive animals. While it is home to dolphins, sea lions, and beluga whales, it also housed walruses and orcas until 2023.

For over a decade, both animal rights activists and former employees have accused the park of keeping its animals in poor conditions. Several of these animals have died in tragic circumstances over the years, including Kanuck, an orca calf who died while stored in a warehouse away from their mother. An unnamed whale also died at the park in 1992 due to drowning.