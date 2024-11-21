Live-Action ‘Moana’ Photos Leaked, and Fans Aren’t Loving Them

Over its 100 years as a studio, The Walt Disney Company has created some of the world’s most iconic princesses, from Snow White to Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Ariel from The Little Mermaid (1989), Belle from Beauty and the Beast (1991), Tiana from The Princess and the Frog (2009), and more. And in 2016, the Mouse House introduced its first Polynesian princess in the hit animated film Moana.

The film follows Moana of Motunui, the spirited daughter of a village chief, who feels an inexplicable call to the ocean despite her father’s warnings to stay within the safety of their island.

When her home is threatened by a mysterious darkness, Moana takes a daring leap of faith, sailing beyond the reef to find the legendary demigod Maui. Together, the two embark on a thrilling adventure to restore the heart of Te Fiti, a powerful goddess whose stolen artifact holds the key to saving Moana’s people and their way of life.

Moana was an immediate hit, grossing almost $700 million at the global box office. Even though the movie was released eight years ago, it was still the most streamed movie on Disney+ in 2023.

In April 2023, Dwayne Johnson — who voiced Maui in the animated film — revealed that a live-action remake was in the works. The news received mixed reactions, as some Disney fans are tired of the live-action remakes, while others embrace them and are excited to see Moana brought to life in a way only Disney can.

Disney’s live-action Moana remake is slated to hit theaters on July 10, 2026, and the cast and crew are currently hard at work filming on the shores of Oahu in Hawaii.

With such a large production in such a small place, it’s hard to keep what’s going on a secret. That is even more true when one of the film’s stars is Dwayne Johnson himself.

Recently, images were leaked of Johnson reprising his role as Maui for the live-action film. He was standing alongside Catherine Laga’aia, who will play the titular role of Moana.

As expected, reactions to the photos were mixed. Some were incredibly excited to see the live-action movie come to life.

Looks like The Rock was born to play Maui!

🌺 Can’t wait for the adventure!

🌺 Can’t wait for the adventure! — Rakesh barupal (@MrRakeshbarupal) November 21, 2024

However, many commenters could not get over the fact that Dwayne Johnson appeared to be wearing a bodysuit. To many, the former professional wrestler is built like a god, so it seemed crazy that Disney wouldn’t simply paint tattoos onto Johnson’s already muscular body.

lol imagine how the rock felt when they told him they had to give him a body suit because he wasn’t jacked enough 🤣

Numerous commenters were also annoyed that Disney was actively working on the live-action movie while also preparing to release Moana 2 in just about one week.

Moana 2 will hit theaters on November 27, 2024, the day before Thanksgiving. Experts predict that it might be Disney’s biggest movie of the year, which is really saying something considering Inside Out 2 — which was released in June — grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office. However, Moana 2 was expected to be a hit, while Inside Out 2 was an unexpected blockbuster.

