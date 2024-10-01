‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes Huge Hit for Disney for the Second Time

Inside Out 2 has finally hit the Disney+ streaming service, and it’s official: once again, the Pixar movie is a colossal hit.

After a series of flops like The Marvels (2023) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), The Walt Disney Company was desperate for a hit movie. Though its track record has been spotty in the last several years, Pixar Animation Studio rose to the occasion and delivered a blockbuster that not only improved on the box office grosses of the first Inside Out (2015) but completely blew away literally every other movie.

Inside Out 2, directed by Kelsey Mann (though allegedly with a lot of backseat driving by Pixar chief Pete Docter) from a script written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, picks up two years after the first movie. Riley (now voiced by Kensington Tallman) enters high school and experiences a whole new series of emotions, most notably Anxiety (Maya Hawke), who eventually hijacks the entire spectrum of experience for the teen. As one might expect, lessons are learned, and tears are shed.

Not in the Disney C-suite, however. Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far and is unlikely to be bested by any other film. It also is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, meaning that the Pixar production is now in the top ten films of all time. Basically, when Disney most needed a boost, Pixar handed it to them. Sorry, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Disney Animation.

Inside Out 2 landed on the Disney+ streaming service on September 25 and, according to Variety, has accrued 30.5 million views in its first five days. This makes it the most-watched film premiere on Disney+ in 2024 by far, turning the movie into yet another variety of hits for Disney. In fact, it is the most-watched Disney+ streaming premiere for a movie since Encanto (2021), meaning that it is absolutely dominating by basically every metric possible.

