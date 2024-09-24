Troubled Pixar Project Hit with Another Delay, Will Not Premiere in 2024

One of Pixar’s most infamous productions has been hit with another delay.

Pixar’s upcoming original series Win or Lose has been given another new release date, one that may disappoint those hoping to catch the new project in 2024.

Envisioned as a fully-fledged original series, Win or Lose is one of Pixar’s most ambitious undertakings yet, revolving around a middle school softball team named The Pickles. While this format is already something new for Pixar, the legendary animation studio plans to mix things up further by telling the story through the perspective of a different character in each episode.

The series was announced several years ago, originally claiming a 2023 release date. However, things changed and schedules shifted, with Win or Lose eventually being pushed to 2024, a year already jam-packed with Disney and Pixar goodness.

After several less-than-stellar releases from both Pixar and Disney, the two powerhouses are seemingly back on track. Pixar’s Inside Out 2 lit the box office on fire after hitting theaters this summer, eventually becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine did the same, grossing over a billion at the global box office and taking the number one spot as the highest-grossing R-rated film ever.

Needless to say, Disney and Pixar are having a banner year, although 2025 seems to be just as exciting, with one project in particular finally coming to fruition.

Pixar’s Win or Lose Gets New Release Date

Pixar’s Win or Lose has been delayed again, seemingly for the last time. After being slated for a December 6, 2024 release, the series is now scheduled to hit Disney+ on February 19, 2025.

Pixar confirmed the updated release schedule in a new promo video for Win or Lose and Dream Productions, another new Disney+ series this time inspired by Inside Out.

An original Pixar series seems like a surefire hit, especially after the success of Inside Out 2. While most of Pixar’s theater output has been met with praise, the company’s films seem to take on a new life once they are made available on Disney’s in-house streaming platform, Disney+.

When it finally does debut, Win or Lose will tell a fun and colorful story set in the world of sports, something new for Pixar. Produced by David Lally and written/directed by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, Win or Lose stars Will Forte, Rosa Salazar, and Milan Ray.

Will you be watching Win or Lose in 2025? Did you enjoy Inside Out 2?