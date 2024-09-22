Movie Theaters Roll Out Worldwide Alterations, Upending the Movie-Going Experience Forever For Billions

The movie-going experience is about to change yet again. But this will be for the better.

The history of movie theaters is a fascinating journey that reflects not just changes in technology but also shifts in cultural practices and societal norms. Movie theaters, as we know them today, trace their roots back to the late 19th century.

The first commercial movie theater, known as a nickelodeon, opened in 1905 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, charging just five cents for a ticket. These early venues were simple spaces where short films were screened, catering to a working-class audience eager for affordable entertainment.

By the 1920s, the film industry boomed, leading to the construction of grand theaters equipped with luxurious amenities.

The introduction of sound in films with “The Jazz Singer” in 1927 revolutionized the industry and attracted even larger audiences. The peak of movie theater attendance occurred in the late 1940s and early 1950s, when an estimated 90 million people attended films weekly in the United States. The rise of television in the 1950s posed a significant challenge to theaters, leading to innovations like widescreen formats and drive-in theaters to draw audiences back.

As the decades progressed, the movie-going experience evolved with advancements in technology.

The introduction of multiplexes in the 1980s allowed for a wider variety of films to be screened simultaneously, catering to diverse tastes. However, the rise of home video, cable television, and streaming services began to change how audiences consumed films, leading to a gradual decline in theater attendance.

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a seismic shift in the movie theater landscape.

With theaters closed for extended periods and public gatherings restricted, many film studios pivoted to releasing movies directly on streaming platforms. For example, we saw the rise of Disney+ adding movies like Mulan to the platform for an added cost on top of the monthly subscription price.

The experience of watching films at home became more comfortable and convenient, leading many to question the necessity of returning to traditional theaters.

The Post-Pandemic Theater Landscape

As theaters began to reopen in 2021, they faced the challenge of enticing audiences back.

The movie-going experience has changed significantly in the wake of the pandemic. Health and safety protocols, such as social distancing and enhanced sanitation measures, became standard. Additionally, many theaters upgraded their technology, incorporating advanced sound systems and luxurious seating to enhance the viewing experience.

Despite these efforts, the return of audiences has been gradual.

The shift to hybrid releases—where films premiere in theaters and on streaming platforms simultaneously—has also changed the industry dynamic. This new approach allows audiences to choose how and where they want to experience films, further altering the traditional cinema landscape.

Several films have struggled at the box office in the post-pandemic landscape due to low theater attendance. For instance, The Flash (2023), despite its high-profile status as a DC superhero film, underperformed significantly, grossing far less than expected amid competition from other titles and a shift in audience preferences towards streaming. Similarly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) faced challenges in drawing audiences back to theaters, leading to disappointing numbers despite nostalgia. Disney’s Strange World (2022) also struggled to find its audience, resulting in one of the lowest openings for a Disney animated feature during a competitive holiday season. Damien Chazelle’s ambitious Babylon (2022) received mixed reviews and failed to attract large audiences, while Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) faced similar challenges, with many viewers opting for streaming services. Finally, The Marvels (2023), a sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, struggled due to audience fatigue and stiff competition. These examples highlight the difficulties studios encounter in a post-pandemic world where audience behavior has shifted, necessitating adaptation to new viewing habits.

Lately, we have started to see more and more movie goers return to the cinema. With the incredible box office sales of movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and more, it has become clear that people are finally excited to go to the movies again and movie theaters are looking to continue to lure patrons inside with more than just the salty smell of buttery popcorn.

The Future of Movie Theaters

Now, theaters are planning to put in $2.2 billion into upgrades.

Per Variety, the eight largest theater chains in the U.S. and Canada announced plans to invest over $2.2 billion to modernize and upgrade their theaters over the next three years. This investment will focus on improving sound, projection, and dining experiences.

To remain competitive and attract audiences, theater owners are exploring additional strategies beyond traditional upgrades. Some theaters have implemented unique attractions like pickleball and ziplines to enhance the overall experience.

“Across the industry, we’re feeling that perhaps we’ve turned a corner. The audiences are coming back to the theaters. There’s just a very positive kind of feeling about the future,” Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners said.

The CEO of B&B Theaters, Bob Bagby, emphasized the importance of providing top-notch experiences for moviegoers. He stated that the industry’s investment in modernizing theaters is essential for ensuring that going to the movies remains a special and unique experience.

B&B Theaters has been at the forefront of innovation, opening locations with additional attractions like pickleball and bowling. This demonstrates their commitment to offering a diverse range of experiences for their customers. “Consumers today are very demanding, and they want to have a range of things that they can do in any given setting,” O’Leary said.

Overall, the movie theater experience will become more of a hangout with a variety of options to indulge in.

John O’Leary, the CEO of National CineMedia, praised the efforts of independent theaters like the Playhouse Theater in New Canaan, Connecticut. He highlighted the unique atmosphere and amenities that these theaters offer, such as members lounges and bars. The Playhouse Theater’s reopening after the pandemic is a testament to the resilience and dedication of independent theater owners.

O’Leary says theater owners will focus on “making sure the common areas, the lobbies, the concession areas are new and fresh and well maintained.”

“It’s making sure that the seats are comfortable, and there’s a whole range of seating options that are available to moviegoers. Making sure that all of those things exist and that you have good lighting, good signage, but also in the actual auditorium itself that you have great sound and great projection,” he said.

Many theaters have added in recliner chairs, in-theater dining, alcoholic beverages, and more — which is just the forefront.

What else would you like to see added to movie theaters in the future?