‘Wednesday’ Casts ‘Bloody Mary’ Superstar For Season 2!

“They’re creepy, and they’re kooky, mysterious, and spooky. They’re all together, ooky. The Addams family!”

The family that started out as drawings in a comic strip in 1938 has become one of the most iconic and beloved families of all time. The Addams family is not your typical American family.

They love the unique and eccentric, which is why they have a family member named Thing, who is nothing more than a hand. They also have a butler named Lurch, a hair-covered cousin named It, and an outlandish uncle named Fester.

Related: Tim Burton Reunites Legendary ‘Addams Family’ Cast

Four films have been made about the peculiar family over the years, including The Addams Family (1991), Addams Family Values (1993), and The Addams Family 2 (2021). There has also been a short film, as well as multiple television series, both animated and live-action.

Most recently, Netflix brought the Addams Family to life in a hilarious new way with the release of its hit show, Wednesday.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the daughter of Morticia and Gomez. Wednesday is sent to her parent’s prestigious alma mater, Nevermore Academy, after dumping live piranhas into her old school’s swimming pool to punish the boys who bullied her brother.

While Wednesday doesn’t fit in with everyone else, she does realize that she has inherited her mother’s psychic ability. This ability allows her to solve a murder that happened at the school, but it also puts everyone she knows in grave danger.

Wednesday was an immediate hit, bringing millions of people to Netflix day after day. Even before it premiered, it had the second-highest number of social media followers, coming in only behind The Witcher on the Netflix charts.

When it finally did premiere, it skyrocketed to number one. The series set a record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language Netflix series, with 341 million hours watched in its first week.

This amounted to over 50 million households, surpassing the previous record held by Stranger Things 4, which had 335 million hours viewed.

Related: Before ‘Wednesday’: The Confusing Addams Family Tree Explained

Fans could not wait for season two of Wednesday to hit the streamer, but their hopes were crushed every month when Netflix would fail to announce a premiere date.

We still do not know when Wednesday will come out — although it is predicted to be around the fall of 2025 — but we have just learned some HUGE casting news!

According to reports, singing superstar Lady Gaga will join Jenna Ortega in a starring role for season 2!

Here’s what we know, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

After Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit “Bloody Mary” went viral when Wednesday fans spliced it together with a clip of Jenna Ortega dancing in the hit Netflix seres, Entertainment Weekly has learned through a source that Gaga will appear in a role on season 2 of the TV show. Full details of Gaga’s role — and its size — are still unknown, though the singer-actress is currently filming the program in Europe.

While the news might be shocking to some, in the past, Jenna Ortega has made it very clear that she would love to see the singer take on a key role in the series.

At the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Ortega spoke about how much she thinks everyone, including Netflix, would be thrilled to see Gaga in the series.

“I’m sure Netflix would love that. I think Mrs. Thornhill [played by Christina Ricci] and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

Again, we do not know what role Gaga will have, but she was in Ireland earlier this year filming the show.

So far, we do know that Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Wednesday’s mom Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán (Wednesday’s dad Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley Addams); and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff’s Deputy Ritchie Santiago) will all be back for season 2 two.

Inside The Magic will keep readers updated as we learn more about the highly anticipated second season!

Are you excited to learn that Lady Gaga will be in season 2 of Wednesday? Who is your favorite character on the show? Let us know in the comments!