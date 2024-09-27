‘Wednesday’ Season Two Moves Forward Despite Growing Criticism

Wednesday Addams is back, and she’s almost ready to bring Wednesday season two to Netflix.

Wednesday Season Two Filming and Production Update

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams) and her castmates are two-thirds of the way into the production of Wednesday season two, according to a ScreenRant interview with the show’s stunt coordinator and action unit director Vic Armstrong. The crew member said everyone was “great” and enjoying the process.

“It’s terrific,” Armstrong said. “It’s fabulous to work with Tim [Burton], he’s an amazing character.”

Under the guidance of director Tim Burton, the filming began in Ireland this May. This development comes as the series aims for a premiere date slated for 2025, a timeline confirmed by various sources involved in the project.

Recently, the cast shared a behind-the-scenes video, highlighting the camaraderie on set, particularly between Ortega and Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair. In the clip, they participate in a TikTok trend where people ask viewers to watch their pets or children while they leave the room.

#Wednesday Season 2. Now in production.

“Hey, can you guys watch my bestie?” Myers asked. She ran offscreen and left viewers with Ortega, who stared grimly at the camera.

After a few seconds, Myers returned. “Thanks!” she said.

Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams, known for her deadpan expression, continues to resonate with audiences, which underscores her integral role in the series’ success. The video reassured fans after rumors swirled that Ortega planned not to return to the Netflix series.

Production is ongoing, and an end date hasn’t been announced. Given the enthusiastic reception of the cast, including returning stars and new additions like Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton, there is considerable anticipation surrounding the upcoming season’s storyline.

Reception and Criticism

Despite the production’s progress, Wednesday has not been without its share of challenges. The first season received mixed reviews, leading to diverse conversations online regarding its themes and execution. While many applauded Jenna Ortega’s performance and the show’s creativity, criticism emerged about its pacing and character development.

The growth of discussions in online forums suggests that Wednesday has ignited a passionate fanbase. Still, some users have criticized Netflix for taking three years to produce a second season of the series, which premiered in 2022.

“3 years…it takes 3 years for Netflix to make a CW quality teen show,” @emopunkloser wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “What are we doing?”

3 years…it takes 3 years for Netflix to make a CW quality teen show. what are we doing? https://t.co/6r6V76a8bQ — haz ☭ (@emopunkloser) September 25, 2024

“Well 2 out of the 3 years is spent going back and forth on whether to cancel it after 1 season or 3 regardless of it’s success,” @nottheybutthey replied.

Well 2 out of the 3 years is spent going back and forth on whether to cancel it after 1 season or 3 regardless of it’s success — Thy/Thou (@nottheybutthy) September 26, 2024

Other streaming-exclusive shows, like Stranger Things, have also faced criticism for extended production timelines.

