Is Disney Planning on Kicking the Muppets Out of Florida? What Disney’s Silence May Mean for Fans

Are The Mupptes still facing eviction in Disney World?

Months after its D23 Ultimate Fan Event in August, Disney has yet to publicly announce whether or not its Muppets-themed attraction in Florida will close to make way for a new expansion.

Fans were shocked to hear that Jim Henson’s eclectic crew of puppets might be on the chopping block earlier this year when Disney announced a new project for its Hollywood Studios theme park. This announcement was just one part of the company’s big D23 event, which saw Disney make several grand reveals for its theme parks, both domestically and internationally.

Fans were thrilled to get updates on previously announced projects like Disney’s DinoLand U.S.A. makeover at Animal Kingdom and the company’s second version of Pandora for Disneyland in California. However, a noticeable shift occurred when Disney announced it would also be building a new expansion based on Pixar’s Monsters Inc. at Hollywood Studios.

While this reveal was exciting, fans quickly clutched their pearls in fear at the thought of where this new expansion might go, with Disney teasing two possible locations: Animation Courtyard and Muppets Courtyard.

What is Muppet*Vision 3D?

Muppet*Vision 3D is a sensory-based 3D movie experience, one where guests sit down for a show put on by The Muppets themselves.

Similar to other 3D-based attractions found around Walt Disney World, like Mickey’s Philharmagic and It’s Tough to Be A Bug, Muppet*Vision 3D is fun, exciting, and full of charm.

Characters like Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Beeker, Fozzy, Sweetums, and Scooter all make appearances during the show, as do dozens of other iconic Jim Henson characters. The show opened in 1991, making it one of the oldest attractions at Hollywood Studios.

Over the last several decades, Muppet*Vision 3D has garnered a cult following, with many loving the attraction for its simplicity, comedy, and its heart, all three things that are core to The Muppets themselves. Muppet*Vision 3D also acts as a memorial for the late Jim Henson himself, being the final project the creative visionary directed and worked on before his death in 1990.

Several months have passed since Disney’s big announcement, and the company still has not officially confirmed the location of its new Monsters Inc. land. Depending on how much you like Muppet*Vision 3D, Disney’s silence could be a good thing or a bad thing.

This could be a good thing because it may indicate Disney is rethinking where it will be putting its new Monstropolis area entirely. However, it could be a bad thing in the sense that Disney may simply be delaying ripping the proverbial Band-Aid off as long as possible or waiting until another project gets off the ground before evicting The Muppets permanently.

Only time will tell what becomes of the colorful cast of puppets, though it’s safe to say The Muppets will be greatly missed if they do actually end up on the chopping block.

