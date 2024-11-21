Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

How Many Possible Combinations Does Star Tours Actually Have?!

Guests ride a digital rendering of the outside of the Star Wars ride vehicle.

Credit: Disney

Long before there was Galaxy’s Edge, there was Star Tours – The Adventures Continue – the closest Star Wars fans could get to jetting off to a galaxy far, far away at the majority of Disney resorts (sans Hong Kong and Shanghai) worldwide.

This immersive Disney attraction, first launched in 2011 as an update to the original Star Tours, takes guests on a 3D motion-simulated journey across iconic planets from the Star Wars saga. With its randomized storytelling mechanic, no two rides are ever exactly the same, adding an element of surprise that keeps fans coming back for more.

Guests ride Star Tours - The Adventures Continue
Credit: Disney

The ride’s ever-changing narrative is built on a system of interchangeable sequences, which combine various destinations, characters, and scenarios. Riders might encounter Darth Vader, Poe Dameron, or Kylo Ren, visit planets like Naboo, Jakku, or Exegol, and even take part in the battle for the Death Star.

Despite endless speculation among fans, no one seems to agree on the exact number of combinations possible. Some say there are over 50; others claim it’s as much as 2,000, depending on different variations of certain scenes. Regardless of the exact math, the ride’s ever-changing nature creates a dynamic experience that feels fresh every time, with Lucasfilm adding extra segments with the release of new TV shows and films.

A large gray robot towers above the trees next to Star Tours.
Credit: Disney

Whether you’re soaring through an asteroid field, navigating the oceans of Naboo, or getting a message from Finn (John Boyega), Star Tours – The Adventures Continue makes every ride feel like your own personal chapter in the Star Wars universe. We may not be sure of the actual numbers, but we are sure of the options you can expect along the way.

Opening Threat

Poor C-3PO is just settling into some maintenance work when your speeder is hijacked. That part is constant—your hijacker is not.

Darth Vader

Darth Vader and stormtroopers demand a Rebel spy aboard the StarSpeeder, but R2-D2 takes action. Using The Force, Vader holds the ship in place until R2 fires, forcing him to deflect with his lightsaber. Seizing the moment, the StarSpeeder escapes into hyperspace.

David Prowse as Darth Vader in 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Kylo Ren

If you luck out and get Kylo Ren as your villain, then things will play out pretty similarly to the Darth Vader scenario. Except, you know, it’s Kylo Ren. (Sadly, no Adam Driver cameos are involved).

Droids and Stormtroopers

The third opening option is arguably the most boring. A droid attaches itself to the StarSpeeder’s viewscreen as stormtroopers search for a Rebel spy. In the background, stormtroopers investigate the Millennium Falcon, which tries to escape just as the Star Tours ship does. Riders follow the Falcon out of the dock and jump to hyperspace.

A group of stormtroopers flanking Captain Phasma clad in a distinctive metallic armor and cape, set against a backdrop with a bold emblem. They're carrying blaster guns, accurate to their appearances at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.
Credit: Disney

There are variations in this scene: the Falcon can be piloted by Rey or Han Solo, with the stormtroopers’ appearance changing accordingly. In the latest version, the ship is Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle instead of the Falcon.

First Destination

