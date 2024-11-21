How Many Possible Combinations Does Star Tours Actually Have?!

After jumping to hyperspace, you’ll visit one of multiple planets from the prequel, original, or sequel trilogies.

Hoth

If you land on the ice planet from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), the Star Tours ship becomes caught in a battle between the Empire and the Rebellion. The ship weaves between the legs of Imperial AT-ATs before getting stuck on a cliff’s edge, but managing to escape at the last minute.

Kashyyk

The Wookiee planet didn’t get nearly enough screentime in the films, which makes visiting it on Star Tours a real treat. Should you end up on Kashyyk, you’ll witness a high-speed chase between Stormtroopers and Wookiees before Chewbacca himself slams into the screen (leaving a trail in his wake) and you soar back up into the treetrops.

Kef Bir

We’ll be honest: the Kef Bir sequence in Star Wars: Episode XI – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) makes absolutely no sense, but it makes for a cool addition to Star Tours.

You spend most of the time bouncing around the planet’s waves around the remains of the second Death Star before a brief entanglement with a dianoga preludes your return back to space.

Jakku

Your StarSpeeder 1000 could also arrive on Jakku, where it chases the Millennium Falcon, piloted by either Finn or Rey, as they flee from First Order TIE fighters over the desert.

The StarSpeeder follows the Falcon into a derelict Star Destroyer. After the Falcon accidentally shoots the StarSpeeder with its turret, it crash-lands in the wreckage, where scavengers pry off the Star Tours logo. Power is briefly lost, but the StarSpeeder regains control, takes off, and escapes into space. It’s quick, but fun.

Tattooine

Your final option involves landing on prequels-era Tatooine, where you barrel into the middle of a pod race. Somehow, C-3PO pulls off the impossible and wins the race before flying back into space, nearly hitting the crowd in the process.

An Urgent Message

As the StarSpeeder soars back into space, it receives a holographic message requesting that you help transport the Rebel Spy to a secret location. The message is pretty consistent, but its speaker is not. Star Wars characters such as Admiral Ackbar, Princess Leia, Yoda, Maz Kanata, Poe Dameron, BB-8, Lando Calrissian, Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, or The Mandalorian with Grogu are all options.

Second Destination

At this point, you’re off to your second destination – none of which are the same as the first round of planets.

Coruscant

Home to the Senate and both Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), your trip to Coruscant sadly doesn’t involve appearances from either actor. Instead, you fly over the city planet, dodging traffic along the way. You either land and head to a hanger containing StarSpeeders, or the Millennium Falcon.

Naboo

The Star Tours ship can plunge into the chaos of a battle in Naboo, soaring through the skies before diving into the ocean. As you glide past the Gungan city, massive sea creatures launch an attack, forcing a daring escape.

After narrowly avoiding the predators, you race towards the hangar for another bumpy landing. Depending on the outcome, the ship either crashes into the tip of an N1 Starfighter, or slams into the fighter’s nose, sending cracks through the screen.

Crait

Controversial though it may be, the finale of Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) makes for a visually stunning addition to the ride. Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaacs) makes a cameo to guide through an attack on the First Order and out of the fire.

Geonosis

One thrilling option sees your ship fly in orbit around Geonosis, where Jango Fett launches an attack to eliminate the spy. (An unsuccessful attack, of course. Everyone makes it off this ride alive).

Exegol

For better or worse, Star Wars: Episode XI—The Rise of Skywalker was a back-to-back nostalgia fest. One of the film’s better moments saw resistance fighters gather from all over the galaxy to take on Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), united by a resounding score from John Williams. if you end up in Exegol, this part of the ride will see you join the fray, jumping out of hyperspace into battle with the rest of the rebels.

Seatol

One of the most recently added scenes involves Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), who accompanies you to Seatos, where the ship flies among a species of space whales called Purgill. It’s much more peaceful than some of the other options but not exactly the most thrilling way to end the ride.

Endings

Spaceport THX1138

Luckily for C-3PO, one scenario sees the ride end where it began: back at the Spaceport where the poor droid was just trying to get a job done. This time around, you’re free of Darth Vader and Kylo Ren – but you might anger a few other droids when you make a crash landing.

Batuu

Your final option is landing in Batuu, AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. While you won’t spot many tourists, you’ll spot a few familiar sights as you soar over Black Spire Outpost and in the village.

