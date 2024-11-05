Disney Park Fails to Open, Thousands of Paying Tourists Stranded at Entrance

In an unexpected twist, Disney’s EPCOT didn’t open its gates as scheduled on the morning of November 5, 2024, leading to widespread frustration and confusion among guests.

The park, typically reliable in its operations, left many guests waiting outside with no clear indication of when they could enter.

As of that morning, Disney hadn’t released any official updates through the My Disney Experience app regarding how guests with early reservations, or those hoping to enjoy Early Entry, could be compensated or accommodated.

As of now, there was also no guidance on whether guests who missed out on rope drop—the beloved tradition of arriving at the park first thing—would receive any type of compensation or assistance for their delayed entry.

For many guests, this delay represented more than just a slight inconvenience. Rope drop, especially at a park like EPCOT, holds great significance for visitors, as it allows them to maximize their time and access some of the most popular attractions with minimal wait times.

This news comes from All Ears, as we can see from their X post: “EPCOT has failed to open on time this morning. A Cast Member announcement explained they were dealing with technical difficulties.”

EPCOT has failed to open on time this morning. A Cast Member announcement explained they were dealing with technical difficulties. pic.twitter.com/JAG60NQMa4 — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) November 5, 2024

Why Rope Drop Matters

Rope drop, the practice of arriving at a Disney park before it officially opens, has become a core strategy for Disney-goers aiming to experience the most sought-after attractions with reduced wait times.

This technique involves entering the park as soon as the gates open, allowing guests to visit the most popular rides before the majority of the crowd arrives. While it requires an early wake-up and dedication, the perks make it worthwhile.

For instance, rope-dropping guests often have the chance to experience rides like Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and the ever-popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind with significantly shorter waits than if they visited these attractions later in the day.

Beyond ride access, rope dropping provides an opportunity to enjoy the park’s tranquil atmosphere before it becomes busy. For families, it’s a way to start the day with some excitement, allowing them to achieve a good balance between experiencing high-demand attractions early and relaxing later in the day when crowds are at their peak.

Why EPCOT is Ideal for Rope Dropping

While all Disney parks offer perks for early risers, EPCOT has unique attractions and experiences that make it a favorite for rope drop enthusiasts. For instance, the World Showcase typically opens later in the day, allowing guests who rope drop EPCOT to focus on Future World’s attractions in the morning before exploring international pavilions and cuisines later.

Additionally, EPCOT’s popular rides, including Test Track (when it is open, as it is currently being refurbished), Soarin’ Around the World, and Spaceship Earth, are notorious for accumulating long wait times by midday.

By arriving early, guests could enjoy these headline attractions without the extensive lines, leaving more time to stroll, dine, and immerse themselves in EPCOT’s cultural offerings throughout the day.

Guests hoping to take advantage of Early Entry, a benefit for Disney Resort guests allowing them to enter the park 30 minutes before the general public, were also disappointed.

For many, this exclusive perk is a highlight of their stay, enabling them to enjoy the park with reduced crowd levels. Unfortunately, the lack of communication and delayed opening prevented guests from fully experiencing this benefit.

EPCOT’s Unannounced Delay Leaves Guests in Limbo

With no official announcements or updates about the delay on the My Disney Experience app, guests were left in the dark about how Disney would handle their missed opportunities. For visitors who planned their day around Early Entry and rope drop, the delay resulted in missed reservations, lost time, and uncertainty about any compensation or accommodations Disney might offer.

Guests holding dining reservations or Lightning Lane passes may have felt particularly stressed as they awaited information on whether they could reschedule or if Disney would provide refunds or alternatives.

Disney has yet to clarify whether it plans to issue official communication regarding this incident or offer remedies to affected guests. Nonetheless, for guests who missed out on the benefits of rope drop and Early Entry at EPCOT, the frustration was palpable.

As we await further updates from Disney, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide more details if Disney releases additional information about this incident or makes any policy adjustments in light of the delay.

Have you ever experienced something like this before at a Disney park?