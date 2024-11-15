Fate of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Quietly Confirmed by Marvel

Marvel Studios have confirmed the fate of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch character following the Avenger’s “death” in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Elizabeth Olsen first arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). She then burst into the franchise in the following year’s Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) movie before becoming a central part of the future Avengers movies.

A fan-favorite character played by a beloved actress, Wanda Maximoff became a key part of the MCU’s wider media strategy. In 2021, Kevin Feige’s first Disney+ show centered around Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) is still regarded as one of Marvel’s best shows in the streaming era.

It was in 2022, a year after WandaVision debuted, that the Scarlet Witch officially became a major antagonist in the MCU, going to war with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in her quest to steal America Chavez’s (Xochitl Gomez) Multiverse-travelling abilities. She was foiled and later sacrificed herself to rid the world of the Darkhold spellbook.

There have only been a handful of appearances of Wanda since Sam Raimi’s movie, but speculation is mounting regarding her return. Earlier this year, a production listing hit social media claiming that Kevin Feige was producing a Scarlet Witch movie for 2026. Then, in October, Jac Schaeffer’s Agatha All Along series on Disney+ revealed Billy Maximoff was alive and confirmed Wanda was “gone,” seemingly different from being dead.

Now, with live-action feature film hopes abound, Marvel has quietly confirmed when fans will see Elizabeth Olsen’s character again–in Phase Six of the MCU.

Next October, Marvel Studios’ Marvel Animation banner will release a spinoff to its acclaimed What If…? series–which concludes with its third and final season this December–called Marvel Zombies. Created by Zeb Wells, Marvel Zombies will be TV-MA and will follow the alternate timeline introduced in What If…? Season 1’s fifth episode, “What If…Zombies?!” The series is directed by What If…?‘s Bryan Andrews.

Up until this week, MCU fans only knew of Iman Vellani’s involvement in the series as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel—reprising her role from both the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series and Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023) movie from last year. But now the studio has dropped more information on who audiences will encounter in the upcoming four-episode event.

Marvel Studios has now confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen is back to voice Wanda Maximoff after her character appeared in the second season of What If…? last December.

“The WandaVision star will lead a cast that includes Awkwafina (Katy), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), and Todd Williams in a mystery role,” Comic Book Movie writes.

Marvel Zombies was recently revealed to be included in Marvel Studios’ loaded 2025 slate and will debut on Disney+ on October 3, 2025. Next year, Marvel Zombies will be joined by numerous other TV shows, including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, and the Marvel Spotlight series Wonder Man.

Disney CEO Bob Iger wanted to slim down the MCU offer over the coming years. 2025 not only includes the six aforementioned Disney+ shows but also three feature films: Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The recent MCU casting news also comes as the cast list for the upcoming third season of What If…? dropped. While numerous names were expected, interestingly, Doctor Doom will not be voiced by Robert Downey Jr.–who was announced as portraying the role at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con–but by another familiar face.

The MCU has had a powerful year thanks to a billion-dollar box office success in the form of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), the arrival of the mutants in X-Men ’97, and a buzzy new live-action show–Agatha All Along–on Disney+. This comes after a troublesome period in 2022 and 2023, with last year dealing a particularly big blow to the franchise with two box office disasters.

As the MCU moves toward its Phase Five climax and the beginning of Phase Six, it’s clear Kevin Feige’s studio is far from finished with its superheroes.

How do you feel about Wanda’s return in the Marvel Zombies show? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!