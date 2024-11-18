Donald Trump’s Newest Appointment Poses Major Threat to Disney

After months of contentious political battles, on November 5, former President Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States. He is only the second President in history to serve two non-consecutive terms. The fight for the presidency was one of the most combative in recent history, and many feel that America has never been more divided.

Since Trump’s controversial win, he has announced a number of even more controversial cabinet appointments. And one of those appointments could pose a massive threat to Disney in the near future.

On November 17, Mr. Trump announced that he would be appointing Brendan Carr as head of the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC basically controls and regulates communications in the US, which includes cable and streaming platforms.

Throughout the election cycle, Mr. Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025, a political initiative published by many people considered extremists within the Republican Party. However, Trump worked closely with many of the authors of the initiatives (later renamed Agenda 47), including Brendan Carr.

Carr was the author of the communications section of Project 2025.

How Is This Bad For Disney

For quite some time, Donald Trump and many in the Republican Party have been at odds with the mainstream media, particularly news outlets like ABC, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company.

While running for reelection, the former President frequently criticized ABC, even accusing them of trying to sabotage him during his debate with Vice President Harris.

However, critics shot back, saying that ABC wasn’t the problem; it was the former President. Moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis asked questions about the economy, immigration, and abortion. Muir and Davis only interjected during the debate to fact-check Trump when he made wildly false claims like Democrats choose to kill babies after they are born.

While the FCC is typically considered an independent body, the incoming President has voiced his desire to bring the FCC under his control. And Carr does not seem to be opposed to that. Mr. Trump has also said that he intends to punish media outlets that cover him in a way he does not like. However, we do not know what those “punishments” would be.

In writings for Project 2025, Carr has reiterated Trump’s belief that the media is trying to silence those it does not agree with. He has also been a big backer of Elon Musk, a close Trump ally and Disney foe.

Carr has said that he plans to make it harder for companies to regulate speech on its social media platforms. However, critics are concerned that platforms like X (formerly Twitter) would just become hotbeds of hate speech.

And when it comes to companies like Disney, there is a big chance that they will be targeted by the new administration. They could face things like huge fines, targeted regulations, or worse.

