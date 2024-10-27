Project 2025 has finally entered the mainstream media over the past few weeks. It is a conversation agenda, and should Donald Trump retake the White House in 2025,

However, this document also takes issue with The Walt Disney Company and its business practices. Should there be a second President Trump term, this could impact how Disney conducts its business in the future.

So, what is Project 2025, and what does it say about The Walt Disney Company?

What is Project 2025?

Essentially, Project 2025 is a wish list for a conservative government takeover if Donald Trump wins the White House in November. It is an outline of legislative priorities that can be accomplished without Congress, which would ultimately give the President more power.

The Heritage Foundation created the document with input from over 100 conservative organizations and former President Trump appointees. Conservatives are referring to it as a second American Revolution.

Among its proposals for the federal government would be to eliminate job protections for federal workers, allow the President to make changes in widespread areas of the government, and place most of the federal government directly under the President’s control.

It calls for slashing government investment in climate and renewable energy research and increased domestic oil production. It does not call for a nationwide ban on abortion and contraceptives but does say that pills used in abortions should be banned.

It also calls for broader government control over technology, including the banning of all pornography on the internet. Project 2025 also wants parental controls over schools and a wider use of school voucher programs.

What Does It Say About Disney?

There are two mentions of The Walt Disney Company in the document and the company’s business dealings with China. The document says:

In some cases, these voices, like global corporate giants BlackRock and Disney—or the National Basketball Association (NBA)—directly benefit from doing business with Beijing.

Part of the Project 2025 agenda is to dramatically increase tariffs on the Chinese, which would hurt American business in China. If re-elected, Donald Trump has also said he would ban Chineses citizens from owning a range of assets in America, but he would also ban American companies from investing in China.

This would complicate Disney’s investment in Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland and put future investment in those theme parks in jeopardy.

The second mention of Disney comes in a section on the COVID-19 Pandemic. This section accuses some global voices of silencing accusations that China released the COVID-19 virus from a lab.

The report reads:

In some cases, these voices, like the global corporate giants BlackRock and Disney, directly benefit from doing business with Beijing.

If enacted, Project 2025 could have a dramatic effect on how The Walt Disney Company does business in China, but also here in the United States.

You can read the entiretity of Project 2025 here.

What do you think of Project 2025?