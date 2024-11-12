Viral Video Shows Parent Dragging Toddler Down Disneyland California Roadway

A family recently went viral on TikTok after showing the grim yet funny reality of forcing their toddler to leave Disneyland Resort after a fun day at the Southern California theme park.

A Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort visit can create some of the best childhood memories, but it’s inarguably overwhelming for young theme park guests. Disrupted schedules, unfamiliar sleep routines, and different diets all impact adults who visit Disney parks, and their effects on children are even stronger.

When visiting the Disney theme parks, it’s tempting to cram in everything and get your money’s worth on your theme park tickets. However, following your little ones’ lead, making time for rest, and keeping plans flexible can make the trip more enjoyable for everyone!

Still, even with the perfect planning, kids can cause unpredictable disruptions to a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

For @kynslischwenke’s second child, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park were just too fun to leave! The girl’s mother shared this video of her father dragging her out of Disneyland Resort by her jacket–the only way she’d leave the Southern California Disney park:

“This is how my husband had to drag our 2nd child out of Disneyland last night,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “Those second babies be DIFFERENT.”

The little girl didn’t appear distressed–she seemed to accept her fate and limply went along as her dad carried her out of Disneyland Resort. She wiggled a little toward the end of the clip but looked mostly content!

The TikTok video amassed 1.3 million views and over 250,000 likes. The girl’s mother turned off commenting after some Disney Parks fans debated the video’s appropriateness and the family’s parenting methods.

