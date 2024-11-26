Disneyland California Guest Kicked Out for Dressing Like Amazon Driver: “I Was Harassed”

A Southern California influencer who calls himself “The Amazon Guy” recently accused Disneyland Resort security of harassing him for wearing an Amazon delivery outfit to the theme parks. In multiple Instagram and TikTok videos, the Disney Park guest (and off-duty Disney cast member) claimed security wrongly refused his entry to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District.

Instagram and TikTok influencer The Amazon Guy visits Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland Resort, and other Southern California destinations in an Amazon delivery driver outfit. He’s gone viral for interacting with character performers “in costume,” gifting them packages. He’s also a Disney cast member but only wears the Amazon outfit when visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park off-the-clock.

However, the influencer recently claimed that Disneyland Resort’s security has repeatedly “harassed” him for wearing the Amazon outfit before ultimately allowing him into the theme park. He recently filmed his interaction with a security manager, alleging that this was the fifth time he was wrongly confronted about his Amazon outfit.

The security cast member cited Disneyland Resort’s rule that guests 14 and older can’t wear costumes during regular theme park hours. However, the influencer argued that his outfit wasn’t a costume and was no different than wearing a sports-team-branded shirt and hat.

“That would be a vendor costume,” the security cast member argued. “Because Amazon is a vendor.”

“How would the customers know that?” the influencer replied.

In a follow-up clip, he suggested security write a report on the incident to avoid future problems with his attire. The guard agreed to let the influencer into Disneyland Resort in the Amazon vest as long as he didn’t wear the matching hat but encouraged him not to try again.

@its_theamazon_guy PART 2| ..yall heard it LOUD and CLEAR! “It’s fine for right now” BUT… 🤦🏾🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m not trying to be rude nor condescending but understand the confusion here! Can you please implement a rule and stick with it and stop trying to harrass people because you feel like you can! Why is it “FINE FOR RIGHT NOW” but other days it might not be? If it’s an issue, why not implement a legit company worldwide rule now, nip it in the butt NOW instead of approving it one day then the next day another manager will have something else different to say! One team right? Is it too much to update your fellow leadership team of the conversation so everyone is on the same page so I wont further run into problems? If you want no hat, OKAY no hat! Dont approve it one day then let it float under the rug, not update your team then I got to deal with another issue down the road! . #Amazon #amazonprime #harrassed #harrassment #nottrue #sad #upsetting #disappointed #disney #Disneyland #disneyparks #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure #fyp #explorerpage #fypシ #foryoupage #deliverydriver #viralvideos #viral #disneylandsecurity #security #media #ktla5news #trending #breakingnews ♬ original sound – its_theamazon_guy

“I’m okay to walk away as long as I don’t have my hat on, this outfit I have on is perfectly fine, right?” the off-duty employee asked.

“It’s fine for right now,” the security cast member replied.

The guest posted the incident on social media as a record of what he called a pattern of behavior by Disneyland Resort security.

“This is now my fifth time or more coming into the parks with what I have on and have been met by security each time,” the influencer wrote. “But they let me go and it gets a little upsetting every time. So now I’ve had to start recording them.”

Many Disney Parks fans were on the influencer‘s side.

“[I’m] so glad I left that place,” a former Disney cast member commented on Instagram. “Security at Disneyland is an absolute joke. Their representatives for upholding the rules and regulations don’t know their head from their ass. Keep fighting the good fight. Until HR says something, they’ve got nothing and they know it. They DO however risk an HR violation against you for a perpetual pattern of harassment and I truly hope they get the message soon.”

Some called Disneyland Resort hypocritical for allowing other brand logos into the theme parks.

“That would mean anything we wear we couldn’t enter there is a logo that doesn’t sponsor Disney,” said another Instagram user.

Still, others felt The Amazon Guy should stop trying to enter the Disney parks in his delivery outfit.

“They dont want to risk someone disguising themselves as a vendor and making their way into backstage areas,” one user argued. “Not that hard to understand. Not everything needs to be a legal war.”

“Amazon, UPS, FEDEX, USPS Uniforms are only to be worn while on the clock in public,” said another. “… It’s called misuse and to avoid misrepresentation of you being on the clock.”

Who was in the wrong here: the guest or Disneyland Resort security? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!