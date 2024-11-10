Disney World Guests Met With Disappointment as Main Street, Daytime Parade Go Dark

Disney World guests arrived at Magic Kingdom on November 9 expecting all the usual magic, only to find some surprises instead.

Main Street, U.S.A. Closed, Festival of Fantasy Canceled at Disney World: Here’s Why

Main Street, U.S.A. was closed, the popular Festival of Fantasy parade was canceled, and Park Pass reservations were completely booked. So, what’s going on?

It’s Christmas Parade Filming Time at Disney World!

This isn’t just any random closure – it’s all part of Disney’s preparations for the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Every year, Disney’s ABC crews come to Magic Kingdom to film this holiday special, capturing beloved parade performances and bringing the magic of Christmas Day to TV screens nationwide.

If you’re visiting during filming, you’re likely to see some interesting changes around the park – such as additional stage lighting near Cinderella Castle and Cast Members guiding guests away from certain areas. On filming days, Disney reroutes foot traffic and makes adjustments to ensure the production runs smoothly, often leading to changes in regular park schedules.

Why Some Magic Kingdom Attractions Are Closed

While Disney makes every effort to minimize guest disruptions, some attractions and events may be impacted. For example, the Festival of Fantasy parade may be temporarily canceled to allow space for the holiday filming crew.

On November 9, guests noted that Main Street, U.S.A. was restricted to registered Cast Members for exclusive parade viewing – which meant everyone else had to line up in Frontierland and Liberty Square to watch the parade from there.

To avoid surprises, it’s a great idea to check the My Disney Experience app or Disney’s official website for updates. These sources will provide real-time information on closures and special events, helping you make the most of your visit even on these busy, high-demand days.