Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Guests Met With Disappointment as Main Street, Daytime Parade Go Dark

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
A digitally altered image of Disney World with a stormy sky in the background. In front, there's a large red stop sign with the word "CANCELLED" written on it.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Disney  World guests arrived at Magic Kingdom on November 9 expecting all the usual magic, only to find some surprises instead.

The Happily Ever After fireworks show at Magic Kingdom inside Disney World.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Main Street, U.S.A. Closed, Festival of Fantasy Canceled at Disney World: Here’s Why

Main Street, U.S.A. was closed, the popular Festival of Fantasy parade was canceled, and Park Pass reservations were completely booked. So, what’s going on?

It’s Christmas Parade Filming Time at Disney World!

This isn’t just any random closure – it’s all part of Disney’s preparations for the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Every year, Disney’s ABC crews come to Magic Kingdom to film this holiday special, capturing beloved parade performances and bringing the magic of Christmas Day to TV screens nationwide.

If you’re visiting during filming, you’re likely to see some interesting changes around the park – such as additional stage lighting near Cinderella Castle and Cast Members guiding guests away from certain areas. On filming days, Disney reroutes foot traffic and makes adjustments to ensure the production runs smoothly, often leading to changes in regular park schedules.

Cinderella walks toward a Cinderella Castle at Disney World
Credit: Disney

Why Some Magic Kingdom Attractions Are Closed

While Disney makes every effort to minimize guest disruptions, some attractions and events may be impacted. For example, the Festival of Fantasy parade may be temporarily canceled to allow space for the holiday filming crew.

On November 9, guests noted that Main Street, U.S.A. was restricted to registered Cast Members for exclusive parade viewing – which meant everyone else had to line up in Frontierland and Liberty Square to watch the parade from there.

To avoid surprises, it’s a great idea to check the My Disney Experience app or Disney’s official website for updates. These sources will provide real-time information on closures and special events, helping you make the most of your visit even on these busy, high-demand days.

A crowded scene at an amusement park with a castle in the background, filled with Disney guests walking and taking photos. The area is adorned with autumn leaves and orange wreaths, while a blue sky with scattered clouds stretches overhead.
Credit: Photo by kaleb tapp on Unsplash

Plan Ahead to Make the Most of Your Disney Day

With the holiday season in full swing, Disney’s schedule will continue to include special events, and that can sometimes lead to sudden closures. Before you go, remember to:

  1. Check the My Disney Experience app for show schedules and any notices on temporary closures.
  2. Visit the Disney website for official updates.
  3. Consider calling Guest Relations for the latest on any unexpected changes.

Following these tips will help ensure a smooth experience at the park, so you’re ready for whatever magic Disney has in store – whether planned or spontaneous.

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:Magic KingdomMain Street U.S.A.

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Comments Off on Disney World Guests Met With Disappointment as Main Street, Daytime Parade Go Dark