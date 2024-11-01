Disney Unveils Pricey New ‘Star Wars’ Theme Park Experience for California Visitors

A pricey new experience has been announced for the original Disneyland Resort.

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Guests can now make reservations for Disneyland’s new Docking Bay 7 Nighttime Gathering experience, which grants them some unique food along with a perfect location to watch Fire of the Rising Moons, Galaxy’s Edge fireworks show.

Batuu has come alive during Fire of the Rising Moons for quite some time, illuminating the land in a breathtaking and colorful display guests won’t want to miss.

Now, for an additional cost, guests can enhance their Star Wars-themed experience by securing a prime location to watch these fireworks and enjoy a few savory and sweet treats.

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Batuu is the fictional planet where Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set and features several incredible experiences tailor-made for both new and longtime Star Wars fans. Guests are encouraged to live out their own Jedi (or Sith) storylines as they explore and interact with Galaxy’s Edge.

Alongside the land’s two “E-Ticket” attractions, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, Galaxy’s Edge is filled to the brim with immersive and interactive experiences, truly transporting guests into the world of Disney’s sequel trilogy pocket of the Star Wars universe.

Batuu’s nighttime fireworks extravaganza is one piece of the puzzle, with guests now being able to secure an incredible viewing spot for this event.

Disneyland recently revealed the details for its new Star Wars nighttime experience, which includes an array of dishes, limitless fountain beverages, and a prime viewing spot for Galaxy’s Edge fireworks show.

Of course, this package comes at a considerable cost. The Docking By 7 Food and Cargo Nighttime Gathering experience will run for guests $89 per person on top of their Disneyland Park ticket.

Your package includes an array of menu options, including:

Fried Cheeseburger Croquette Bites

Apricot goat cheese topped with honey, za’atar, sour cherry gel, cheddar, Monterey jack and pita chips

Dragon fruit yogurt topped with lychee-popping pearls and fresh blueberries

Cream puff pair of Black Caf cold brew and blue milk flavors

Unlimited fountain beverages

Specialty nonalcoholic beverages in a souvenir novelty cup

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Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo Nighttime Gathering

Travel to the far reaches of the galaxy to dine on delectable eats and feast your eyes on an amazing fireworks spectacular—all during one incredible experience! Check in with a Cast Member at Docking Bay 7 where you’ll order a refreshing beverage and gather your food rations. Choose a seat under cover or step out on to the patio to enjoy sweeping views of Batuu while you dine. In-park dining requires a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date for each person ages 3 and older. Dining reservations do not guarantee admission to the parks. Then, enjoy exclusive access to a standing view area of Falcon Overlook and watch in awe as the skies above Batuu burst into color during Fire of the Rising Moons. Villagers and visitors alike can come together to celebrate their freedom and to honor the heroes and legends who came before them. This frenzy of fireworks is accompanied by iconic music associated with tales from across the galaxy to ignite our imaginations. Fire of the Rising Moons is one of several nighttime events at Disneyland, with Fantasmic arguably being the resort’s most popular show. This nighttime experience was temporarily canceled last year but has since returned. The Walt Disney World Resort also features its own version of Fantasmic, located at the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.

Will you be checking out this new Disneyland experience? Do you enjoy visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?