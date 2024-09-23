Fantasmic! Nighttime Spectacular Canceled Immediately at Walt Disney World

The fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! was canceled immediately, leaving thousands of families disappointed while visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

The Most Magical Place on Earth is home to countless unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages, from thrilling rides to classic attractions, unique character interactions, irresistible dining offerings, and, of course, world-class entertainment.

Unfortunately, the beloved nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! left thousands of families disappointed at the Orlando-based Disney Resort after the show was axed abruptly.

TikTok user @britishbelle recently shared a video of a performance of the beloved nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Unfortunately, the show was interrupted in the middle of its performance and canceled immediately, leaving thousands of families disappointed.

In the video, viewers can see lightning illuminating the sky in the show’s background before hearing a loud thunderstrike during the villain’s scene. The user mentioned that the thunder was extremely well-timed to match the show and added that she questioned if it was a special effect or real thunder.

A few seconds after the thunderstrike, the lights in the seating area were turned on and the audio was interrupted. Cast members surely followed this by announcing that the performance would be canceled due to inclement weather. “I stopped recording and dashed out of there as soon as the lights came up,” the user mentioned in a comment.

“The biggest villain in Mickey’s Nightmare Fantasmic is actually Mother Nature,” the user added. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

It was such well timed thunder, even I questioned if it was a special effect or real #fantasmic #disneyworld #someimaginationhuh #lightning #thunder #orlando #mickeymouse #disneyvillains #hollywoodstudios #disneytok #disneygirl #specialeffects #watershow #thunderstorm @Disney Parks

Viewers were shocked at the scene, and many commented that they witnessed the severe thunderstrike around the resort. They shared that it was no surprise that Fantasmic! was canceled immediately.

“The video doesn’t even do it justice… I was over in one of the shops on sunset working and the entire shop shook from the lightning… it ended up hitting the bus loop which is right behind the theatre,” one viewer commented.

Another joined the conversation by commenting, “That strike was right next to the skyliner station, i was working there that night.”

While this sudden cancellation of the beloved nighttime spectacular must have been disappointing for thousands of families, Disney officials reached this difficult decision prioritizing the health and safety of all guests, performers, and cast members, as a thunderstorm would represent a significant threat to all due to the nature of the show and its seating area.

Walt Disney World’s website states that, due to the nature of the show and its outdoor stage, Fantasmic! is subject to cancellation without notice due to inclement weather. This warning is not surprising as Florida weather is unpredictable, with severe storms forming in minutes.

Fortunately, Fantasmic! has continued its regular performances at Disney’s Hollywood Studios following the unexpected cancellation captured by @britishbelle.

Earlier this year, Fantasmic! returned to Disneyland Resort after an extended hiatus caused by the devastating fire that engulfed the show in 2023, which triggered speculation about the show’s permanent removal from Walt Disney’s original theme park.

Has this ever happened to you while visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Don’t forget to share your experience with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!