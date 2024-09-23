Disney World Character Nightmare: One “Didn’t Move,” Another Was “Tripping”

Repeated malfunctions on Frozen Ever After are disturbing countless EPCOT guests. The Walt Disney World Resort ride has long faced criticism for its facial projection animatronics.

Frozen Ever After replaced Maelstrom in EPCOT’s Norway World Showcase Pavilion. Walt Disney Imagineers kept the same boat ride track but added scenery and animatronics of Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, Marshmallow the snow monster, Grand Pabbie, and more Frozen (2013) characters.

It’s impossible to count the number of photos and videos of the Frozen Ever After animatronics freezing up–their digital faces either malfunctioning or completely blacked out. However, the most recent issues with the Lightning Lane Multi Pass ride are more complicated than the typical screen error.

u/imcrowning took to Reddit last week to ask Disney Parks fans if they’d also noticed technical issues on Frozen Ever After:

“Has Elsa’s neck been fixed on Frozen Ever After? We we’re there last Thursday and Elsa’s head didn’t move and was tilted like a zombie. Plus Olaf’s eyes were tripping.”

Other Walt Disney World Resort guests also noticed issues with Queen Elsa.

“I was there the other day and it looked like she had a broken neck,” u/Toliver182 replied. “It was hanging to one [side].”

“Yep – can confirm – oddly tilted up to the sky…,” u/dashmybuttons22 wrote. “If it’s not one thing.. it’s the other…”

u/brittpeeks also noticed an issue but said they’d prefer a broken animatronic than a shuttered World Showcase ride:

“I definitely saw Elsa’s neck issue. There was nothing wrong with it when we went on Sunday 9/8 but by the time we rode it again on 9/12, I noticed it right away. It was weird but I was glad they kept the ride going even if she looked wonky.”

Fewer guests saw Olaf malfunction, but u/coldskeet confirmed that the projected eyes weren’t operating correctly.

Related: Disney’s Granddaughter “Disgusted, Angered” by Latest Walt Disney Company Announcement

“I can vouch for Olafs eyes…. I noticed that as well,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

It’s unclear if these reoccurring issues have been repaired. Frozen Ever After will close for refurbishment from November 2 to November 6, 2024, when Walt Disney Imagineers will evaluate and replace worn-down ride mechanisms.

For now, families with little ones might want to choose another ride in World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature, or World Discovery!

Have you noticed a technical issue on a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.