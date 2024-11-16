Disney+ Unveils Brand-New ‘Home Alone’ Experience

Home Alone is an all-time Christmas classic. Unlike many long-running film franchises, the 1990 family comedy film directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, was followed by an equally brilliant—perhaps superior—sequel with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992). However, the original remains the most iconic.

The film centers on young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), who’s accidentally left home alone by his family over the holidays. Despite enjoying some peace and quiet, his home becomes the target of two local thieves: Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern).

But when the bumbling burglars find a way in, they find that Kevin has kitted out his entire house with boobytraps, which means the “Wet Bandits” are in for a truly unforgettable Christmas Eve.

Previously, fans were able to stay at the iconic McCallister house on Airbnb, but it has since undergone a $5.25M renovation and is now on the market. It’s unclear whether guests can still rent out the house, but either way, only the property’s façade was used in the 1990 film–interior shots were filmed on a studio set.

But now, for the first time ever, Home Alone has been brought to life with a live experience as Disney+ has re-created three familiar sets from the 1990 film in Shoreditch, London.

Guests can enjoy a tour of the living room, staircase, hallway, and master bedroom from the inexplicably large McCallister house (there are some pretty wild theories about its size) as seen in the beloved classic.

And each area has been adorned with Christmas decs — you know, just in case you decide to dress up as one of the Wet Bandits and have your picture taken alongside some of the iconic boobytraps from the film by a professional photographer!

“Get ready for a touch of Christmas joy as Disney+ unveils an immersive Home Alone experience this festive season in London, inspired by the iconic Christmas movie, available to stream on Disney+“,” the official page says.

“Taking inspiration from the unmistakable McCallister mansion,” it continues, “The Home Alone Experience will transport fans straight back to 90s Chicago on Thursday 28th November between 13:00 and 22:00.”

“The Home Alone Experience is free to attend and for fans of the movie, this experience brings Home Alone to life in stunning detail. Every corner offers a unique photo opportunity to capture memories as timeless as the movie itself, whether you’re standing on the famous staircase, walking through the hallway, placing a bauble on the Christmas tree, or posing beside the four-poster bed and cosy furnishings. A photographer will be on hand in each room with a roaming photo booth, ensuring you leave with endless, unforgettable moments to share with friends and family.”

The bad news is that the event is currently sold out, however, guests are encouraged to check the website regularly as additional tickets may be made available. If you are lucky enough to get your hands on a free ticket, there are a few things to note, per the website:

The event is only for guests 18+ and you may be asked for ID.

Photography and filming will be taking place at the venue.

The Home Alone Experience is located in East London. Location details with be shared with your tickets, which are sent 48 hours before your scheduled time slot. If, however, securing a ticket proves as difficult as it is for the Wet Bandits to beat Kevin McCallister, why not just enjoy the entire Home Alone collection from the comfort of your own home. All six films are now streaming exclusively on Disney+. You can also peruse official Home Alone merch at DisneyStore.co.uk.

Per Disney+, here’s the synopsis for the original Home Alone:

Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister has become the man of the house, overnight! Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, Kevin gets busy decorating the house for the holidays. But he’s not decking the halls with tinsel and holly. Two bumbling burglars are trying to break in, and Kevin’s rigging a bewildering battery of booby traps to welcome them!

Home Alone stars Macaulay Culkin (Kevin McCallister), Harry (Joe Pesci), Daniel Stern (Marv), John Heard (Peter McCallister), Catherine O’Hara (Kate McCallister), and Devin Ratray (Buzz McCallister), and John Candy as (Gus Polinski).

Would you like to attend the new Home Alone experience? Let us know in the comments down below! Until next time, Merry Christmas ya filthy animals…