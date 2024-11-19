Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Disney Scrubs She-Hulk From Disney+ Promotion After Recasting Actress

in Marvel

Posted on by Chloe James 1 Comment
She-Hulk screaming from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Credit: Marvel Studios

Disney has removed She-Hulk from its Marvel Cinematic Universe lineup on Disney+ just weeks after recasting its eponymous lead.

Marvel’s Disney+ era has been nothing short of divisive. While some projects have proven almost universally popular (such as WandaVision), others have generated more negative reviews, such as Secret Invasion.

Tatiana Maslany posing She-Hulk
Credit: Marvel Studios

However, few shows have split opinions quite as much as She-Hulk. Technically known as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the show focused on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) – an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who finds herself with the ability to turn into a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered “Hulk” after being cross-contaminated with his blood.

The show is by far one of the most unique Marvel entries, constantly breaking the fourth wall and featuring non-MCU cameos such as that of Megan Thee Stallion.

Unfortunately, this uniqueness proved a bit too much for many viewers. Despite cameos from popular characters such as The Hulk himself, as well as Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), it seems like the CGI, writing, and (we say this with a deep sigh that this is the case) its focus on female characters were irredeemable in the eyes of some Marvel fans, leading to a string of negative reviews.

She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) chat in Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Unsurprisingly, it seems like we’re not getting a second season. As Maslany said in January, “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No, thanks.'”

While some still hope to see She-Hulk return to the MCU in another project, Disney’s latest development suggests that the company may have already moved on from the character.

The MCU banner on Disney+ – which showcases the franchise’s current lineup of primary superheroes – has just been updated, removing She-Hulk in the process.

Disney+ replaced She-Hulk with Deadpool on their official Marvel Studios banner.

(Credit: @MCU_Direct)

In her place is Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), who recently led a much more successful Marvel project – Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) – across the $1 billion mark.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean She-Hulk is gone for good. However, it’s not exactly a huge show of confidence in the character’s future in the MCU to have her scrubbed from a poster that’s meant to symbolize the key players of the Multiverse Saga.

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk roaring in She-Hulk Attorney at Law
Credit: Marvel Studios

This follows another shift for the character in October when She-Hulk was recast in a brand-new project titled LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition. In the previous LEGO Marvel movie, Avengers: Code Red, She-Hulk was voiced by Laura Post. Saved by the Bell‘s Tiffani Thiessen now takes over for both Post and Maslany as the green superhero.

Would you like to see Tatiana Maslany return as She-Hulk?

in Marvel

Chloe James

Chloë is a theme park addict and self-proclaimed novelty hunter. She's obsessed with all things Star Wars, loves roller coasters (but hates Pixar Pal-A-Round), and lives for Disney's next Muppets project.

View Comment (1)