‘She-Hulk’ Star Confirms MCU Future With ‘Daredevil’

Tatiana Maslany, the She-Hulk herself, has told fans what she thinks about her character’s future alongside Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the most anticipated MCU projects of 2022, following the bewildering Moon Knight (featuring Oscar Isaac as several different versions of the same person, kinda) and the critically acclaimed Ms. Marvel (which starred Iman Vellani as the potential future leader of the Young Avengers).

Tatiana Maslany starred in the series as Jennifer Walters, mild-mannered attorney cousin of super-scientist/green-skinned avatar of rage Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who, following an accident and a quick blood transfusion, finds herself with her own green-hued anger powers.

The Jessica Gao-created series took a decidedly different tone than most Marvel projects. It was heavier on light humor and feminism than most and featured much more fourth-wall-breaking than ever before. The series ended up being well-regarded, particularly for Tatiana Maslany’s performance as both Walters and her She-Hulk persona, though the CGI received consistent criticism throughout the show’s nine-episode run.

Marvel fans eagerly awaited the re-introduction of Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, the Man Without Fear, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Although Charlie Cox had portrayed the character in several different Netflix series, those shows had somewhat uncertain canonicity, and it has been unclear whether they actually occurred in the same MCU as everything else.

Marvel Studios finally made it clear that Matt Murdock exists in the MCU by having him butt heads with Jennifer Walters in the courtroom as the two most prominent superhero lawyers in comic books. The pair also ended up fighting as Daredevil and She-Hulk and then, to some fans’ surprise, hooking up.

Since the finale of the series, Tatiana Maslany has been open that she does not think that there will be a season 2, given the expense of the show. She has referenced the astronomical cost of the CGI, saying, “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks,” though it is fair to speculate that her comments about Disney CEO Bob Iger might have had something to do with it.

But with Matt Murdock returning to the MCU in the upcoming, frequently delayed and/or retooled Daredevil: Born Again series, fans have asked the important question: will She-Hulk hook up with the Man Without Fear again?

At San Antonio Superhero Comic Con, Tatiana Maslany answered She-Hulk questions, including what it was like to twerk alongside Megan Thee Stallion (“That was the greatest moment of my life”) and that her character would hook up with Matt Murdock again. In response to asking whether Jennifer Walters and Murdock would continue their relationship, Maslany said, “I think she’s keeping her options open, but I’m pretty sure she’d hit that again!”

Tatiana Malsany on whether Jennifer Walters is still dating Matt Murdock: “I think she’s keeping her options open, but I’m pretty sure she’d hit that again!”#SuperHeroComicCon @Superhero_CC pic.twitter.com/gCj6qJA6qv — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) June 23, 2024

What do you think? Will She-Hulk show up in Daredevil: Born Again for a hook-up?