Disney Says Goodbye to Multiple Rides and Attractions During Christmas Holiday

Multiple attractions are closing at Disneyland this Christmas season.

Related: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Reflects on “Trauma” of Johnny Depp Film Series

Disneyland will close several attractions for refurbishment just as the busy Christmas season kicks in. The Anaheim, California, theme park resort will shutter three rides and attractions this December, giving visitors slightly fewer options as winter officially kicks off.

The list of attractions includes Casey Jr. Circus Train and the Storybook Land Canal Boats, two family-friendly rides that have become fan favorites at Disneyland.

Also closing in December is Fantasmic, Disneyland’s “fantastic” nighttime show.

Related: Disney To Pay $40+ Million After Being Accused of Paying Women Less Than Men

Starting with what is perhaps one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions, Fantasmic offers guests an exhilarating, lights and pyrotechnic-filled extravaganza, complete with a large selection of classic Disney characters. The nighttime show will go offline on select weekdays through Christmas, including December 2-5, 9-12, and the 31st.

Guests will still be able to catch performances of Fantasmic during the week of Christmas.

Storybook Land Canal Boats will close for seasonal refurbishment beginning December 2, with Casey Jr. Circus Train set to close on the same date. Thankfully, these two attractions will not remain offline for long, with the Canal Boats returning on December 5 and the Circus Train reopening a day later on December 6.

These attractions join the ranks of other rides already closed at Disneyland, such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, and Little Mermaid—Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

Disneyland’s Little Mermaid ride will reopen on November 30, following its month-long closure. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will return on December 13.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln does not have an official reopening date but is expected to return early next year.

Related: The Secret Episode of ‘The Office’ (US) You Never Knew Existed!

The Hyperion Theater, Fantasyland Theatre, and Magic Eye Theater are also closed. Disneyland is currently using the Fantasyland Theatre for character meet-and-greets and other activities like craft-making and storytelling.

Disneyland isn’t the only Disney resort to undergo changes for the holidays, as the Walt Disney World Resort also receives magical grades to help ring in both Christmas and the New Year. For more information on Walt Disney World’s seasonal festivities, click here.

Will you be visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World during the holidays?