Keira Knightley Reflects on “Trauma” of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Franchise

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise star Keira Knightley recently discussed her career trajectory with the U.K.’s Times. She spoke about shifting toward roles aligning with her priorities and mental and physical health.

The Complexity of the Pirates of the Caribbean Experience

Knightley’s portrayal of Elizabeth Swann alongside Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow) and Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise catapulted her to international fame, establishing her as a household name. She acknowledges that while Pirates of the Caribbean‘s unprecedented popularity opened many doors, it also brought with it its share of public scrutiny and pressure.

“It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time,” Knightley said. “I was seen as shit because of them, and yet because they did so well, I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for. They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of, and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head.”

The Challenges of Franchise Filming

One of Knightley’s primary concerns about returning to franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean is the demanding nature of filming schedules. She described the working hours as “insane,” highlighting the intense commitment required for filming, often leading to exhaustion. Knightley was diagnosed with and treated for PTSD after filming the Disney film series.

“It’s years of your life, you have no control over where you’re filming, how long you’re filming, what you’re filming,” she explained.

The long days and extensive commitments leave little time for personal life, a balance she now prioritizes: “I’ve chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I’ve had to take a major step back.”

Knightley has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of creative control that comes with working on such large productions. She noted that actors often have little say over aspects of the production, from casting to filming locations.

“I couldn’t go job to job [abroad] now,” she said.

A New Direction

Knightley said she’s looking for “pure entertainment” in upcoming roles. Her focus has shifted away from dark themes that dominated her earlier work.

“I’ve been really surprised in the past few years about what I’ve said no to,” Knightley said. “I’ve wanted it to be more pure entertainment and maybe that’s because I’ve needed that. I keep being offered things about children dying or about mothers dying. Can’t do it.”

Knightley most recently starred in Netflix’s Black Doves. It premieres on December 5.

