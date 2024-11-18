New Documentary Reveals ‘Harry Potter’ Star’s Killer Is Not Sorry

In 1997, unknown British writer J.K. Rowling released a book that would change the lives of millions of people around the world — Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The book — called Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the US — told the story of a young boy named Harry Potter. Harry, an orphan, lives with his terrible Uncle Vernon, Aunt Petunia, and cousin Dudley.

Harry’s life has been pretty miserable, but then, on his eleventh birthday, everything changes. He learns that he is actually a wizard and leaves his family to study magic at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He also learns that he is known as “The Boy Who Lived,” after his parents were killed by the evil Lord Voldemort.

What began as one book quickly turned into seven novels, which spurred a wildly successful film franchise and the spinoff, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

J.K. Rowling changed the world with the creation of her wizarding world. Many of the young actors and actresses who were cast in the Harry Potter films saw their careers skyrocket. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), all became household names and still see a lot of success today.

Sadly, one Harry Potter star’s hopes of a big Hollywood career were dashed when he was stabbed to death in 2008.

Rob Knox was cast to play Marcus Belby, a promising young Ravenclaw in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He was set to return for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010).

Sadly, just days after he finished filming The Half-Blood Prince, Knox was stabbed to death outside a bar. His alleged killer — then 21-year-old Karl Bishop — had allegedly lost a fight to Knox and his friends. After losing, he promised that he would be back and that someone would die.

Bishop was reportedly trying to attack Knox’s younger brother, and that is when the actor jumped in to protect his sibling, a decision that ultimately cost him his life.

A documentary about the killing was made in 2021 but was only released at film festivals and in several countries. However, BBC Select recently purchased the rights to the films, and now, Harry Potter fans in the United States can learn more about the tragic murder.

(K)nox: The Rob Knox Story releases previously unseen footage and gives audiences an update on where Karl Bishop is today.

As tragic as it might seem, the killer still shows no remorse for the lives he destroyed or the one he took away.

When the 21-year-old Bishop learned that he would be charged with murder after Knox was pronounced dead, he actually said, “Yeah? Sweet.” One police officer even said that Bishop was more upset about the fact that his arrest meant that he had to miss a boxing match featuring one of his favorite boxers.

During the trial, he continued to show no remorse for his actions. After being found guilty, Rob Knox’s friends and family were allowed to read victim impact statements. Bishop did not look at them during the readings. In fact, he looked at his friends and family in the gallery and smiled, even giggling at one point.

Bishop was sentenced to life in prison, but after nearly 20 years, he reportedly does still not feel bad about what he did.

In his ruling, the judge admitted that Bishop might not have intended to kill Rob Knox, but it was very disturbing that Bishop didn’t care that he ended someone’s life.

Bishop is currently serving his life sentence, but is eligible for parole after 20 years. However, if he is as unrepentant as he appears, there is almost no chance that parole will be granted in the near future.

US residents who would like to watch (K)nox: The Rob Knox Story can sign up for a free trial of BBC Select.

Do you think Karl Bishop should ever be let out of prison after what he did? Do you think he will ever feel bad about what he did? Share your thoughts in the comments.