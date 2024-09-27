Unseen Footage To Be Released Honoring ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Tragically Stabbed to Death

More footage is set to be released for the documentary commemorating the Harry Potter actor who was the victim of a fatal stabbing.

It’s been 16 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2008). The sixth installment in the Harry Potter film series follows Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) as he delves deeper into the mysteries of Lord Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) past with the help of Professor Dumbledore (Michael Gambon).

Like all the films in the franchise, this saw a handful of new actors join the cast list. One of these actors was Rob Knox, who plays Marcus Belby – one of the students handpicked for the Slug Club, an exclusive social group founded by Professor Horace Slughorn (Jim Broadbent).

Knox’s role in the film was relatively small, just like that of Marcus Belby in the book. However, the promising young actor made headlines two months ahead of its release when he was fatally stabbed outside the Metro Bar in Sidcup, Southeast London, at the age of 18.

The actor – who had already signed on to reprise his role as Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) – had intervened in an altercation to shield his 17-year-old brother, who was being threatened by a man (who later received a life sentence) wielding two kitchen knives.

Warner Bros. released a statement following his death, saying that it was “shocked and saddened by this news and at this time our sympathies are with his family.” The cast of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince also wore white ribbons to the film’s premiere in Knox’s memory.

Over a decade later, a documentary made in Knox’s honor premiered at the London Independent Film Festival before airing on TV in Germany in 2022 and the UK in 2023. (K)nox: The Rob Knox Story, directed by Aaron Truss, features interviews with Knox’s friends, family, and colleagues from the film and TV industry, drawing attention to the knife crime crisis in the UK.

This featured footage of Knox as Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince—including bloopers—provided by Harry Potter producer David Heyman and director David Yates. Other footage included clips that Knox himself had filmed behind the scenes, as well as interviews with Yates and Harry Potter actors Broadbent and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

Now, even more footage is being added to the film ahead of an exclusive director’s cut screening in London. According to MuggleNet, director Truss, actor Ray Winstone (who also appears in the documentary), and Knox’s father, Colin Knox, will attend and take part in a Q&A hosted by the podcast Stark Raving Cinema.

The screening takes place at 7 p.m. BST at Picturehouse Central in London’s West End tomorrow (September 28). All proceeds from ticket sales will support the Rob Knox Foundation, established by Knox’s family to raise awareness about the serious dangers of street violence among young people. The event will provide guests with the exciting first chance to sample a new cocktail crafted in Rob’s honor, aptly named the Rob Knoxtail. Created by the Wands & Wizard Exploratorium bar, this exclusive drink will be available only at events hosted by the Rob Knox Foundation.

Picturehouse will be the new home of the Rob Knox London Film Festival, which returns in July 2025 for its 16th year.

Check out the trailer for (K)nox: The Rob Knox Story here.