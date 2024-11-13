Disney Breaks Ground on First-Ever Castle in the Middle East: New Experiences and Locations Announced

Disney fans in the Middle East have experienced magic on a new scale with “Disney: The Castle,” an immersive new park brought to life.

A Historic First for Disney and the Middle East

The attraction marked the first time a Disney castle appeared in the Middle East, underscoring Disney’s global reach and the growing influence of the Saudi entertainment industry.

Set up in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, this ambitious project brought Disney’s celebrated magic to over 120,000 visitors, with the attraction running from late 2022 to early 2023.

Five Lands of Iconic Disney Stories

Covering 20,000 square meters, Disney: The Castle featured five distinct themed lands inspired by beloved Disney films: Encanto, Frozen, The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid.

This attraction was unlike any previous Disney experience, with life-sized sets, Broadway-caliber performances, and interactive elements designed to transport guests directly into Disney’s magical worlds. Forbes, Deadline, and Attractions Magazine have reported on this experience and historical groundbreaking.

Saudia Arabia and Disney Join Forces for First Time Ever

In each land, visitors could experience the stories in ways House of Mouse fans have never before. Highlights included:

Encanto’s Casa Madrigal: Featuring intricate set details and interactive projections that brought the magical Madrigal family’s home to life.

Featuring intricate set details and interactive projections that brought the magical Madrigal family’s home to life. Frozen’s Winter Wonderland: Guests walked through a forest of digitally-enhanced icicles that responded to their footsteps, creating a personalized, immersive experience.

Guests walked through a forest of digitally-enhanced icicles that responded to their footsteps, creating a personalized, immersive experience. Aladdin’s Cave of Wonders: At the entrance to this land, guests were greeted by a towering tiger head, setting the scene for a magical journey where a 7-meter interactive genie delighted visitors.

A Magical Centerpiece: Cinderella’s Castle

Standing 30 meters tall, a stunning replica of Cinderella’s Castle served as the complex’s crown jewel. Built to echo the House of Mouse’s theme park icon, the castle hosted nightly shows that featured synchronized music, dazzling fireworks, and even artificial snow to create a wintery wonderland effect.

This was more than just a scenic centerpiece; it became the stage for theatrical performances and projections, making it a must-see experience for House of Mouse fans.

A Unique Opportunity for Disney’s Expansion in the Middle East

Disney’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority demonstrates a strategic move for expanding Disney’s presence in new markets.

With the popularity of House of Mouse films in the region—such as Aladdin, which became one of the highest-grossing films in the Middle East—Saudi Arabia is emerging as a promising market for Disney’s offerings.

Disney: The Castle was designed to bring this experience to the heart of Riyadh, making it accessible to thousands of local fans without the need for international travel.

World-Class Collaborators Brought the Vision to Life

This groundbreaking event was produced with the help of some of the world’s top creative teams. Key partners included:

Balich Wonder Studio: Known for their work on Olympic ceremonies, Balich handled the engineering, project management, and technical specifications for Disney: The Castle.

Known for their work on Olympic ceremonies, Balich handled the engineering, project management, and technical specifications for Disney: The Castle. TML Enterprises: Specialists in large-scale musical productions, TML provided expertise in show production.

Specialists in large-scale musical productions, TML provided expertise in show production. Propeller Live: This British immersive entertainment company contributed to the overall design and concept of Disney: The Castle.

These partners brought the House of Mouse’s high standards to life with 400 professionals working behind the scenes to make every detail magical. The Walt Disney Company intends to spread the Walt Disney World magic to other regions of the world.

Visitors Embrace Disney’s Enchanted Kingdom in Riyadh

Tickets for Disney: The Castle ranged from $33 to $93, allowing guests to enjoy a variety of interactive attractions, live performances, and unique themed dining options. From life-size characters to limited-edition merchandise, visitors had the chance to immerse themselves in each Disney-themed world.

Disney: The Castle also introduced unique interactive photo spots, like a replica of Rapunzel’s boat from Tangled complete with floating lanterns, further adding to the magic of the experience.

Riyadh Season: A New Stage for Disney and Its Expansion Strategy

Disney’s temporary attraction in Riyadh opens doors for the company to test new markets and audiences without building a permanent park.

Location-based entertainment (LBE) venues like Disney: The Castle give Disney a chance to measure demand and audience engagement for future projects in the region, complementing its ongoing research and data from Disney cruises and retail sales in the Middle East.

By venturing into Riyadh Season with Disney: The Castle, the House of Mouse is connecting with a region eager for its magic and paving the way for future collaborations that could bring even more of its iconic attractions to fans worldwide.

This unique event highlights Disney’s innovative approach to entertainment and strengthens its relationship with new markets. As the House of Mouse continues exploring its options for a permanent presence in Saudi Arabia, “Disney: The Castle” stands as a testament to the company’s ability to adapt and inspire wonder in every corner of the globe.