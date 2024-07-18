Dozens of Theme Park Goers Face Life-Threatening Illnesses as Exposure to Sun Rises to One of the Most Dangerous on Earth

Dubai, a city and emirate in the United Arab Emirates, is renowned for its luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture, and vibrant nightlife scene. The skyline is dominated by the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world at 830 meters.

At its base lies the Dubai Fountain, featuring jets and lights choreographed to music, where visitors can then venture off to the Dubai Mall, Dubai International Airport and check out the Arabian gulf, get panoramic views from the Burj Khalifa (the worlds tallest building), and check out the local sports teams practicing or playing.

Just offshore, on artificial islands, is Atlantis, The Palm, a resort that boasts water and marine-animal parks. Dubai is home to various world-class theme parks that offer unique and thrilling experiences for visitors of all ages. Among the most prominent is Dubai Parks and Resorts, which encompasses several individual parks, including Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, and Legoland Dubai.

Motiongate Dubai brings Hollywood to the Middle East with attractions and rides themed around blockbuster films from DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures, and Lionsgate. Bollywood Parks Dubai offers an immersive experience of the vibrant world of Indian cinema, featuring live performances, cinematic rides, and Indian cuisine.

Legoland Dubai, designed for families with children aged 2-12, features interactive rides, building experiences, and attractions themed around the iconic LEGO bricks.

Scorching Heat Index Leaves Thousands of theme park Goers Defenseless

Kuwait registered the third-highest temperature globally in June, recording 49.3 degrees Celsius at the International Airport. Recently, temperatures climbed to 51 degrees Celsius, approaching the country’s record of 54 degrees Celsius. Dubai has also been experiencing a severe heatwave.

Dubai recorded a heat index of 144°F (62.2°C) today at 3 PM. The heat index is currently 129°F (53.9°C) at 5 AM local time. Life-threatening heat. pic.twitter.com/9eExu1jVMx — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 17, 2024

While the thermometer shows temperatures reaching 43 degrees Celsius, the ‘feels like’ temperature, as reported by US-based weather services, is soaring to around 62 degrees Celsius.

This exceptionally high ‘feels like’ temperature is attributed to intense air temperatures and high humidity levels, creating a heat index much higher than the actual recorded air temperature. Kuwait and Dubai are grappling with the scorching heat, with temperatures nearing levels where outdoor exposure could become life-threatening.

On July 17, Dubai’s ‘feels like’ temperature peaked at a challenging 62 degrees Celsius, approaching the upper limits of human heat tolerance. Climatic conditions characterized by high heat and humidity concurrently are particularly hazardous. The wet-bulb temperature, which accounts for heat and moisture, is critical in assessing these conditions.

A reading of 35 degrees Celsius or higher is deemed fatal for humans if exposure exceeds six hours. When humidity reaches 100 percent, sweat ceases to evaporate effectively, impairing the body’s ability to cool down. Prolonged exposure under such conditions can be lethal.

Most people don't know that the most humid place on Earth is the Persian Gulf in the Middle East. Water temperatures in the Persian Gulf are currently as warm as 95°F (35°C), leading to oppressive humidity and widespread heat indices above 125°F (51.7°C). Today at noon,… pic.twitter.com/ACZPAgG42x — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 17, 2024

Weather services in Dubai caution that temperatures near the wet-bulb limit beyond which outdoor activities could pose life-threatening risks. Dubai’s geographical location near the Tropic of Cancer ensures consistently high temperatures, exacerbated by its proximity to the Persian Gulf, which elevates humidity levels.

Additionally, the urban heat island effect plays a significant role, where city surfaces in this country absorb and retain heat, making urban areas notably warmer than surrounding rural zones.

Whether folks visit Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, Bollywood Parks Dubai, IMG Worlds of Adventure, or any of the other theme parks in this part of the world, it is best to adhere to the warning from country officials. The heat index will lead to life-threatening circumstances, endangering hundreds of families visiting the country. Use caution and remain hydrated if you’re out there today and through the weekend; stay safe!