Rule Change: All Disney Park Guests Must Provide ID, Starting Next Month

We now know when one Disney park is implementing its new ID rules, as previously announced in September.

As if soaring ticket prices weren’t hard enough, another very real issue for some Disney parks is ticket scalping—the practice of reselling event tickets at inflated prices, often way above the original face value, for profit.

At Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, ticket scalping is particularly common for after-hours events, such as Oogie Boogie Bash and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. With tickets limited in number and often selling out quickly, profit-seeking buyers have been caught shilling them for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in the past—even though Disney can (and will) revoke the passes of anyone it catches in the act.

For some Disney parks, a bigger issue is guests scalping actual park tickets. There are reports of scalpers trying to sell their tickets outside the actual park gates, with one park affected more than others, leading to the introduction of strict new entry rules.

In September, Shanghai Disneyland announced that it would crack down on ticket scalping to stop “illegal commercial activities.” It’s now been confirmed that these new rules will kick in on December 23, 2024.

This will require all guests to enter the number of a government-issued ID when purchasing their ticket, with each guest only allowed to purchase one under their name instead of the previous limit of five. They’ll then need to present that same original physical ID when using their ticket. While these rules also extend to children, Disney has slightly more options to prove the identity of underage guests.

“For Mainland China children guests who have not yet obtained a PRC Resident ID Card, please continue to use an acceptable ID Certificate (with both the ID number and photo) for purchasing a ticket and entering the park,” Shanghai Disneyland said in a now-removed announcement on its website.

Valid ID differs depending on each guest’s nationality and residency.

Mainland China guests can use their PRC Resident ID card (those under 16 can go under the PRC ID number of an older guest).

can use their PRC Resident ID card (those under 16 can go under the PRC ID number of an older guest). Hong Kong China and Macao China guests can use a Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents, a PRC Travel Document, or a Mainland Resident Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents.

can use a Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents, a PRC Travel Document, or a Mainland Resident Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents. Taiwan China guests can use a Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents, PRC Travel Document, or Mainland Residence Permit for Taiwan Residents.

can use a Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents, PRC Travel Document, or Mainland Residence Permit for Taiwan Residents. International guests can use a valid foreign passport or PRC Foreign Permanent Resident ID card.

Be sure to enter the right number as there’s no updating your ticket once purchased.

The park – which is home to iconic attractions such as TRON Lightcycle Power Run, Pirates of the Caribbean Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Roaring Rapids, and Buzz Lightyear Planet Rescue – has stressed that the “introduction of the new policy stays true to Shanghai Disney Resort’s commitment in further enhancing guest experience and is consistent with other destinations across China.”

It also noted that this is part of its “ongoing efforts to work closely with relevant government authorities to crack down on illegal commercial activities that bring significant damage to the resort’s reputation, business, and normal operations.”

It’s also cracked down on Annual Pass ticket purchases, with passholders no longer able to purchase a one-day Disney ticket on a day that their pass is valid.

Shanghai Disneyland isn’t the only Disney property cracking down on ID. Earlier this year, it was reported that the Disney Cruise Line had changed its ID rules for embarking guests. At Disneyland Paris, international guests are also technically required to carry their passports at all times.

