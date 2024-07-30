Passport-Free Visits to Disney Now Illegal, Police to Detain Paying Guests For Days

The necessity of having a passport with you when you visit a Disney park in a country that you are not from has always been questionable. While some parks may not let you drink, others could detail you for not having a passport on hand.

Imagine this: You’re headed to Disney California Adventure for the first time during your Disneyland vacation, having traveled from another country. You’re excited about using the coveted Lamplight Lounge reservation you spent days refreshing your Disneyland App to secure. You enter Pixar Pier, lights twinkling overhead, and are seated at the perfect waterfront table. Everything seems perfect!

You browse the fantastic drink menu and decide on the lobster nachos for your table’s snack.

When the server asks for your ID, you pull out your license, only to be rejected.

Disney is always enforcing new and different policies, but this is one many seem to not be aware of due to its inconsistent enforcement.

At Walt Disney World and Disneyland, a non-American driver’s license could have you refused a drink, depending on the bartender. In my experience, I would note that this rule, while I have been told it is meant to be enforced by anyone who sells alcohol, is very hit-and-miss.

In EPCOT, the Mexico pavilion has a bar called La Cava del Tequila. They are strict about this rule; however, they will accept a photo of your passport along with your ID.

In Disney Springs, the margarita stand in front of World of Disney will also refuse service, but will accept a photo.

The Lamplight Lounge in Disneyland will not accept a photo; it requires an actual passport.

While this may not be everyone’s experience, as it can differ depending on the cast member asking for identification.

If you forget your passport or passport photo, while a rejected drink may be a disappointment, it is far better than what will happen at Disneyland Paris.

Sam posted a TikTok explaining how non-EU visitors must have a valid ID on them at all times.

Sam noted, “In Disneyland Paris groups and pages across social media, this question comes up ALOT. And it drives me crazy the amount of peoole who share ‘opinions’ about what to do with passports while visiting the parks. Opinions don’t matter when it comes to a law. Non-EU visitors to an EU country must have valid identification on them at all times.

No driving license isn’t accepted for Brits since we left the EU. No a photocopy or scanned copy will not be accepted by police. No you won’t have 4 hours to collect it and present it at the nearest police station. And just cause it’s never happened to someone you know or someone in the comments doesn’t mean it won’t happen to you.”

French law states you must always carry an official form of ID with you. “Official” means recognized by the French authorities. That typically means a passport or a National Identity Card. Because of this, many travelers are required to carry their passports on them at all times, which is not a common rule that everyone is aware of.

According to Sam, police can detain guests for 48+ hours.

If you do not have it on you, the police can detain you; even if you have the passport back in your hotel room, you will not be allowed to go back and get it.

Sam also pointed out that the police could ask for your passport on a random spot check, so you do not need to be misbehaving to get caught. A majority of the comments are flooded with guests planning a Disneyland Paris vacation this year, who were unaware of this rule.

Right now, Disneyland Paris is suffering from little crowds, which is a blessing to those currently visiting, but a scare for The Walt Disney Company.

With the ongoing Olympics taking place in Paris, the city is packed to the brim with tourists, but it appears none of them are interested in visiting Mickey Mouse. Wait times at Disneyland Paris recently reached a maximum of 15 minutes, which is shocking for any theme park, especially a Disney park.

At the moment, Paris is also suffering a heatwave so strong that Disneyland Paris has altered the location of multiple meet and greets to protect their performers.

Did you know about this passport requirement at Disneyland Paris?