Disney Revamps Vacation Policies, Website Now Demands Several New Notices

Disney World’s website is constantly updating and evolving in order to have the most up to date information for guests, and while sometimes this information is positive, it can also be quite negative, too.

When it comes to enchanting experiences and magical moments, Disney parks reign supreme. Every year, millions of visitors from around the globe flock to these iconic destinations. But just how many people visit Walt Disney World and Disneyland annually? Let’s dive into the numbers and discover what makes these parks such beloved attractions.

Walt Disney World, located in Orlando, Florida, welcomes an astounding 58 million visitors each year on average. This number highlights the park’s immense popularity and its status as a top vacation spot for families, friends, and Disney enthusiasts alike.

Out of the four theme parks within Walt Disney World Resort, the Magic Kingdom Park stands out as the most visited. With approximately 21 million visitors annually, it holds the crown for the highest attendance. The Magic Kingdom’s iconic Cinderella Castle, thrilling rides like Space Mountain, and beloved characters like Mickey Mouse make it a must-visit for anyone heading to Disney World.

Walt Disney World Resort itself is a vast wonderland, covering an impressive 27,500+ acres (the size of San Francisco). This expansive area is home to not only the theme parks but also hotels, shopping centers, and entertainment venues, creating a complete and immersive experience for guests.

The magic of Disney is brought to life by a dedicated team of cast members. Disney World employs approximately 77,000 cast members who work tirelessly to ensure every visitor’s experience is unforgettable. From operating rides to performing in shows, these employees are the heart and soul of the resort.

Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, is where the magic began. This iconic park continues to enchant visitors decades after its opening. In 2022, Disneyland welcomed 16.9 million visitors. While this number is a slight decrease from the 18.7 million visitors in 2019, it still showcases the park’s enduring appeal. The park’s charm, nostalgia, and array of attractions keep visitors coming back year after year.

Disneyland Resort is not just a theme park; it’s a significant contributor to the local economy. As Orange County’s largest employer, the resort is home to over 35,000 cast members. These employees work in a variety of roles, from operating attractions to providing top-notch customer service, ensuring that every guest’s visit is filled with joy and wonder.

Each of these millions of guests typically visit either the Disney World or Disneyland website before visiting, for a variety of reasons. While Disney does have their My Disney Experience app and Disneyland app available to guests, the website is often useful to guests during the planning stages of your trip. Disney ensures all of the latest up-to-date information is located on that website.

For example, if the hotel you plan on staying at will be undergoing a refurbishment, that is noted on the website.

Right now, Walt Disney World is undergoing a massive time of change.

There are new dining locations opening, an expansion coming to Magic Kingdom, and eventually, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Polynesian Resort is adding a massive DVC tower, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure just opened, Test Track is under construction, a new The Little Mermaid stage show is being erected at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and that is just scratching the surface.

As we noted, the Disney website will always be your best resource to be notified of these changes, and we just noticed three new warnings for guests.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort: Guests staying at the infamous Disney Skyliner resort should listen up. The Barbados leisure pool will be closed from July 29th through September 2024.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort: Speaking of the Skyliner, one stop away from Disney’s Caribbean Beach sits Disney’s Pop Century Resort. The hotel’s page announces that the Everything Pop Food Court will be undergoing renovations from July 29th to September 29th. Although the food court will remain operational during this period, Pop Century guests will be required to use Mobile Order through the My Disney Experience app to place orders for food and drinks. Seating will be limited, and an alternate entrance may be needed.

My Disney Experience app: Disney has recently implemented a change requiring guests to update the My Disney Experience app to utilize the new Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass options. This update is crucial for anyone planning to purchase these expedited access passes during their Walt Disney World vacation. To ensure a seamless experience and access to these popular options, it is imperative to have the latest version of the My Disney Experience app installed on your mobile device. Guests are encouraged to check for updates before their trip to avoid any potential disruptions to their park plans.



The Disney World website is always changing, but if you are planning a Disney World vacation, it is always good to look into what is said when you are browsing your hotel, as well as the parks you plan to visit, to ensure you are up to date on all Disney warnings that may apply to you.

Do you check the Disney World website for theme park updates?