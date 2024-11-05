Disney Lowers Prices in Magic Kingdom After Announcing $450 Line-Skipping Option

Things have gotten slightly cheaper in Walt Disney World.

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Disney has introduced a new lower price point for its Lightning Lane Single Pass option at the Magic Kingdom. This new price point only affects TRON Lightctycle / Run and comes just weeks after Disney announced its latest theme park innovation, Premier Pass.

Since the roller coaster first opened in 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run has been priced between $20 and $22 per guest for a Lightning Lane Single Pass. When the ride originally opened, Lightning Lane Single Pass was called Individual Lightning Lane as part of Disney Genie+.

Disney dropped its Genie+ system earlier in 2024, announcing the somewhat confusing platform would be getting a makeover.

Now, guests can make a Lightning Lane Multi Pass or Single Pass reservation before or during their Disney vacation.

Guests looking to book a Lightning Lane Single Pass for TRON Lightcycle / Run can now expect to pay $19, a very small step in the right direction for those hoping to save money in any way they can.

This is an important change, considering TRON Lightcycle / Run is one of the very few attractions not featured on Disney’s Lightning Lane Multi Pass system. This means the only way to ride TRON is either waiting in the stand-by queue or purchasing a Lightning Lane Single Pass.

The only other ride at Magic Kingdom that operates like this is the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

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Disney’s new Lightning Lane system has been met with criticism, though it received a warmer reception than Disney’s original Genie+.

Disney is no stranger to controversy, with the company facing backlash over its recent introduction of Premier Pass, yet another way guests can pay to “skip the line.” Much like Lightning Lane Multi Pass, guests can purchase Premier Pass to skip the standby queues inside Disney’s theme parks.

However, instead of only three reservations being available to guests at a time, Premier Pass lets guests “skip the line” for every attraction at a given theme park. Of course, this comes at a cost, ranging anywhere between $150 and $450, depending on which park guests are visiting.

Unsurprisingly, Magic Kingdom is the most expensive park to use Premier Pass for, reaching up to $450 per guest per day. Guests wanting to ride TRON and all of Magic Kingdom’s other rides and attractions using Premier Pass will have to spend between $329 and $449.

While Disney’s new Premier Pass option follows in the footsteps of other theme parks, with places like Universal and Six Flags offering their own line-skipping tools, some guests may have hangups with shelling out potentially hundreds of dollars on principle alone.

FastPass was Disney’s original line-skipping tool and was completely free for guests. This system had flaws of its own, but it’s hard to deny the value it offered guests looking to save time spent waiting in line.

Disney overhauled its FastPass system in 2013, renaming it FastPass+. This change came with a few tweaks and updates, including limiting the number of reservations guests could make at any time to three.

Disney eventually dropped FastPass+, replacing it with the now-infamous Genie+, which itself was replaced with the previously mentioned Lightning Lane Multi and Single Pass system.

Will you be using Premier Pass? What do you think about Disney’s Lightning Lane tool?