Permanent Goodbye: Six Flags Theme Park Officially Demolished

It’s been a long time coming, but one Six Flags theme park is now officially being demolished.

As of yesterday, Six Flags New Orleans is officially in the process of saying its final goodbye, marking a significant turning point for the site, which has remained in ruins since Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

Opened in 2000 as Jazzland, the park went bankrupt in two seasons. Ownership later shifted to Six Flags in 2002, with the park entertaining families in the region with attractions inspired by New Orleans culture.

However, in 2005, Hurricane Katrina dealt a catastrophic blow to the area. The storm flooded the park under more than seven feet of water, which remained for a month due to a drainage system failure. Six Flags deemed the park beyond repair and abandoned it, with the company eventually filing for bankruptcy in 2010.

What’s remained ever since is a haunting landscape of rusting rides and decaying structures that’s become a favorite for urban explorers and YouTubers alike.

The New Orleans-based construction firm Smoot Construction has been tasked with the dismantling of the park’s deteriorating structures. Developer Troy Henry expressed positivity regarding the progress made, stating, “It’s a good thing. It’s a happy day. We’re excited about the progress, we’re happy to see the ball rolling.”

Demolition began in early November 2024, serving as the first major step toward revitalizing the area after nearly two decades of stagnation. Henry is leading the redevelopment effort through a partnership known as Bayou Phoenix, which recently achieved community support to transform the park into a multi-faceted recreational area.

Initial reactions among community leaders have been overwhelmingly positive. Henry noted that local stakeholders have long awaited a redevelopment that would breathe new life into the site, facilitating economic growth for the entire region.

The event is seen not only as a physical dismantling of structures but also as a symbolic closure of a painful chapter in the city’s still ongoing recovery from Katrina.

Bayou Phoenix Development Plans

With demolition in progress, Bayou Phoenix has put forth ambitious plans aimed at transforming the tragic former Six Flags site into a bustling hub of activity. The proposed projects include a new warehouse, an educational facility sponsored by a local nonprofit called STEM NOLA, a water park, a hotel, an esports arena, and a state-of-the-art movie studio.

As per Henry, the goal is to create a space that meets local needs while ensuring economic viability and attracting outside interest. To date, Bayou Phoenix has reached an agreement with one of the three “anchor tenants” laid out in their plans, and negotiations are ongoing for the remaining two.

The community has been highly engaged in discussions about these new developments, eager to see how the plans will unfold. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has rallied behind the project as a pivotal opportunity for economic revitalization in New Orleans East, where many residents have been advocates for development following years of neglect.

Did you ever get a chance to visit Six Flags New Orleans?