Disney Cruise Performs Life-Saving Rescue Mission, Multiple People Found Stranded in the Ocean

In an impressive show of maritime skill and preparedness, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, sprang into action to rescue four stranded passengers from a distressed catamaran approximately 265 miles off the coast of Bermuda.

The rescue operation took place on Sunday, as confirmed by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City, highlighting the Disney Treasure’s commitment to safety even before it officially welcomes guests aboard.

The Rescue: Details of the Mission

According to the Coast Guard, the 50-foot catamaran, named Serenity, began taking on water after a gasket failure in its escape hatch, which left it disabled and vulnerable to further damage at sea.

The Coast Guard quickly identified the Disney Treasure as the closest vessel and coordinated efforts for a swift response. Despite being on its transatlantic journey from the Netherlands to its new home in Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Treasure altered its course to aid the stranded vessel.

Upon reaching the catamaran at approximately 1 p.m., the Disney Treasure launched a rescue lifeboat, safely bringing all four passengers aboard.

Captain Marco Nogara, the ship’s captain, expressed pride in his crew’s swift response and praised their skill and training, stating, “Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety.” Fortunately, the rescued boaters reported no injuries or medical issues.

The Disney Treasure: Disney’s Latest Triton-Class Addition

The Disney Treasure, set to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet in December 2024, is the second of Disney’s new Triton-class ships. Alongside the Disney Wish, which set sail in 2022, the Treasure represents a new era in Disney cruising, combining the classic Disney magic with enhanced design and innovation.

The ship weighs in at 140,000 tons, larger than Disney’s previous Dream and Fantasy vessels, with more spacious accommodations, modern features, and adventurous theming.

Themed Spaces Inspired by Adventure and Disney Stories

The Disney Treasure takes passengers on a voyage filled with adventure-inspired themes. The ship’s Grand Hall, decked in shades of turquoise and gold, is inspired by the palaces of Aladdin’s Agrabah, with a prominent statue of Jasmine, Aladdin, and the Magic Carpet as its centerpiece. Guests will also notice statues of Peter Pan and Captain Hook on the ship’s stern—a tribute to Disney’s adventurous and mischievous side.

Beyond the visual design, themed experiences and unique character encounters will bring Disney’s storytelling to life on every deck. Guests can anticipate meeting iconic characters, enjoying live entertainment, and discovering hidden details that capture the essence of Disney’s most thrilling tales.

Staterooms on the Disney Treasure: Adventure in Every Room

The Disney Treasure’s staterooms are designed with an adventurous spirit in mind. Each room offers storytelling elements inspired by Aladdin, The Lion King, Luca, The Jungle Book, and more, creating an immersive environment for guests.

Similar to the Disney Wish, the Treasure features a range of stateroom options, from standard cabins to extravagant two-story suites and concierge-level suites. The highlight is the exclusive Tomorrow Tower Suite, a luxurious accommodation housed within the ship’s forward funnel.

Dining with a Twist: Themed Restaurants and Firsts for Disney Cruise Line

Dining aboard the Disney Treasure is more than just meals; it’s an experience. The ship introduces innovative dining options that blend storytelling with culinary adventures. The world’s first theatrical dining experience based on Disney and Pixar’s Coco, called Plaza De Coco, will transport guests to the vibrant town of Santa Cecilia, complete with music and interactive elements.

Other dining venues include a 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea-inspired Periscope Club, a Haunted Mansion-themed lounge, and classic Disney Cruise Line restaurants offering rotational dining.

Entertainment and Activities Aboard the Disney Treasure

The Disney Treasure will be packed with entertainment options. Guests can look forward to Broadway-style shows like Beauty and the Beast and Disney Seas the Adventure, both returning fan-favorites, along with a brand-new production: Disney Tale of Moana.

This exclusive show will feature impressive puppetry and cultural elements inspired by Pacific Island traditions, bringing Moana’s story to life in a fresh, immersive format.

For those looking for something a bit more interactive, the two-story Sarabi will host family-friendly game shows and evening entertainment, offering a range of experiences for guests of all ages.

Preparing for Its Maiden Voyage

The Disney Treasure is on track for its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024. Since leaving Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, it has undergone sea trials and crossed the Atlantic, where it tested its systems and performed its unique horn melody—a feature Disney fans look forward to on every new ship.

In October 2024, Disney Cruise Line celebrated the Treasure’s official delivery, marking the final transition from the shipyard to Disney. This iconic transfer paves the way for the ship’s grand debut, where it will embark on its first season of sailings with adventure-seeking guests from around the world.

A Ship Built for Adventure—and Acts of Heroism

The recent rescue mission only adds to the anticipation surrounding the Disney Treasure. Designed to inspire a sense of adventure and exploration, the Treasure already lives up to its name, not only through its themed decor and experiences but also by demonstrating the bravery and readiness of its crew.

The Disney Treasure stands ready to welcome its first guests, promising a memorable journey filled with magic, exploration, and the occasional act of heroism. Will this be the most adventurous Disney cruise yet? Only time will tell—but the Disney Treasure has certainly made an unforgettable first impression.

