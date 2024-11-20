Disney Adds a Magical New Twist to Beloved Park Attractions

Walt Disney World has made interacting with the Fab 50 statues even more magical by introducing new signage across the parks. These signs provide clear instructions on how to engage with the statues using a MagicBand+, replacing the previous advice to wave in front of them. The change ensures a more consistent and enjoyable experience for guests exploring these interactive elements.

The Fab 50 statues were originally installed as part of Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. Each statue represents a beloved Disney character, from Mickey Mouse to Olaf, scattered across the parks. These golden sculptures not only celebrate Disney’s legacy but also bring a touch of whimsy to every corner of the resort. After the 50th anniversary concluded, the statues remained, though the “50” medallions that adorned them were removed.

With MagicBand+, guests can activate unique sound effects and animations on these statues by making a circular motion with their wrist. The new signs, placed conveniently next to the statues, demonstrate this motion with a simple graphic and include a QR code that links to the Fab 50 Quest on the My Disney Experience app. This quest allows guests to engage further with the statues, blending technology with Disney’s storytelling magic.

Beyond the statues, MagicBand+ has enhanced the overall park experience. These upgraded wristbands allow guests to interact not only with the Fab 50 statues but also with nighttime spectaculars, such as Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom and Luminous: The Symphony of Us at EPCOT. The bands light up in sync with these shows, creating an immersive moment for guests. They also retain the traditional functionality of regular MagicBands, such as park entry, Lightning Lane access, and PhotoPass integration.

If you haven’t seen the Fab 50 statues yet, here are a few highlights. In Magic Kingdom, you’ll find the iconic Mickey and Minnie statues near Cinderella Castle, along with Dumbo and Timothy Q. Mouse. At EPCOT, Figment proudly represents fan-favorite characters, while Olaf and Bruni delight guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Animal Kingdom’s lineup includes Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa, reflecting the park’s connection to nature and wildlife.

The addition of these instructional signs makes it easier for guests to fully appreciate the interactive magic of the statues. It’s clear Disney is committed to blending its classic charm with modern technology, ensuring every visit feels like a fresh adventure. Whether you’re waving your MagicBand+ to hear Mickey laugh or enjoying the synchronized lights during a fireworks display, Disney’s innovations continue to enhance the guest experience in unforgettable ways.

Have you tried interacting with the Fab 50 statues or used a MagicBand+ during your visit? Share your favorite moments and let the magic continue!