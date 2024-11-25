Disney World Closes ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster, All Guests Rushed Away

Guests waiting in line for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind recently were disappointed when Disney cast members suddenly rushed everyone out of the attraction building. Walt Disney World Resort didn’t specify what went wrong with the EPCOT ride but said it would be down “for a while” after the incident occurred on Saturday, November 16.

An Inside the Magic reader shared their recollection of the evacuation alongside photos and videos.

“We were waiting to ride Guardians and made it all the way through the queue…after all the preshows,” the Disney Park guest began. “We were in the end of the line and they stopped everything…They kept saying like, giving a message over the intercom, to please remain seated and a [cast] member would be with you shortly.”

The Walt Disney World Resort guest shared this video of a Disney cast member speaking over the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind intercom:

“Your missions have been delayed,” the Disney cast member said.

“If you are aboard a Star Jumper, please remain seated with your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicle at all times. A member of the Nova Corps will be there to assist you momentarily. Once again, all Star Jumper missions have been delayed. If you are on board a Star Jumper, please remain seated with your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicle at all times. A member of the Nova Corps will be there to assist you. Thank you.”

Eventually, Disney cast members evacuated guests waiting in line to ride.

“They turned on all the lights, and they evacuated the people who were ready to be dispatched from their cars,” the Disney Park guest explained. “Then, they started evacuating us. …They said they had technical difficulties, so I don’t know if, I can’t tell if someone did something, if it was a guest error or a coaster error.”

Although they didn’t reveal the reason for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind evacuation, Disney cast members told guests it would be at least an hour before it reopened.

“They did tell us it wouldn’t be on for a while, maybe like an hour,” the EPCOT guest said. “They gave us all Lightning Lane passes.”

All guests, including those in the middle of the ride, were evacuated. Walt Disney World Resort never said what was behind the closure, but the attraction eventually reopened, welcoming Virtual Queue and Lightning Lane Single Pass guests.

