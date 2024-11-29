Disney Is Facing Another 2025 Disaster as Massive Reshoots Derail ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

This has been a very good year for Walt Disney Studios, and it keeps getting better. Moana 2 (2024) is on pace to be Disney’s third billion-dollar film of the year, joining Inside Out 2 (2024) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

Disney also has a chance for a fourth billion-dollar film when Musfasa: The Lion King (2024) releases later this year. Despite that, there is trouble on the horizon for Disney.

Last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to shuffle the company’s movie lineup for 2024 to shake off some of the dust from a disastrous few years following the pandemic. He decided to release only four films in 2024 to help streamline the company’s movies, and his releases relied on proven properties to ensure a big payday.

That meant Disney would postpone the live-action Snow White (2025) and Captain America: Brave New World (2025) until 2025, allowing the studios to clean up some production issues with the two films.

The issues with the live-action Snow White have been well documented and, based on audience responses to the new trailer, continue to this day. Rachel Zegler has not made things easy for Disney with her constant comments, including her recent comments that Trump and his supporters should “never find peace.”

Snow White’s production cost Disney nearly $340 million, not including marketing costs. This means that the film, which already broke a record for the most negative reviews on YouTube, would have to clear more than $500 million for Disney even to come close to breaking even.

However, Disney now appears to have another problem with a film that was supposed to jumpstart Disney’s 2025. According to reports, Captain America: Brave New World is undergoing a third round of reshoots after test audiences trashed the film.

Reports say that during the first couple of rounds of reshoots, Giancarlo Esposito was added as the main villain and helped to bring more action to the film. The earlier version of the film also introduced Sabra, Marvel’s first Israeli superhero, but given the current global climate, Disney and Marvel decided to cut her from the film.

Anthony Mackie, who is playing the new Captain America, was spotted in Los Angeles for some reshoots. At first, they appeared minor, but they later appeared to be significant film reshoots.

Neither Disney nor Marvel has commented on the reshoots for Captain America. Still, with the movie constantly having to shoot new scenes because of negative audience feedback, Disney’s costs are starting to add up.

The film’s original budget was estimated to be around $275 million, but it ballooned to nearly $400 million after multiple reshoots. Again, this means Disney would have to gross more than $500 million at the box office to break even.

So, with its first two films of 2025 looking like disasters, Disney is facing another $1 billion hole with little hope of filling it. Perhaps the audiences will forgive the reshoots, and the movie will be great, but the results so far haven’t been great.