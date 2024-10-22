Universal Studios Loses Popular Location Overnight, Guests Shocked

Guests staying at one of Universal’s premiere hotels will need to look elsewhere to get their caffeine fix.

Much like Walt Disney World, the Universal Orlando Resort features multiple hotel options, ranging from value-priced rooms to spacious suites. Guests can choose how luxurious their Universal vacation will be, with Portofino Bay, Saphire Falls, and Hard Rock Hotel all falling under the “Signature Collection” name.

However, Universal’s Portofino Bay recently lost a crucial accommodation that will quickly be noticed by guests.

Twitter/X user insideuniversal shared an update regarding Portofino Bay at Universal Orlando, noting that the hotel’s Starbucks has closed. This closure came without an official announcement from Universal or Loews, which owns Portofino Bay, making the removal rather strange and unexpected.

Universal is no stranger to location closures. CityWalk, the resort’s premier shopping and dining destination, has lost several longtime vendors over the last year, though it’s unknown what, if anything, will replace Portofino Bay’s Starbucks.

The Starbucks at Portofino Bay is no more. @UniversalORL

Reactions to this news poured in this morning, with many guests expressing disappointment over the closure. “Awe – that was a great first stop. Fast and helpful staff,” said @CbCTravels. “Wait what! No!!!!!” said @Christo49381093.

Coffee is crucial for many guests and an integral part of many morning routines, especially before a long day at the theme parks. Both Universal and Disney feature multiple Starbucks locations across their vast properties, theme parks, and hotels, but as of now, guests staying at Portofino Bay will need to look elsewhere.

Universal’s fleet of hotels is set to expand very soon as Epic Universe, the resort’s third theme park, nears completion. This massive project began several years ago, and Epic Universe is officially set to open on May 22, 2025.

Alongside Epic Universe, two new hotels, Universal Stella Nova Resort and the stunning Helios Grand Resort, will be available for guests.

Epic Universe is to be one of Universal’s largest and most ambitious projects to date, featuring multiple new lands and several exciting rides and attractions inspired by some of the world’s most popular franchises.

Epic Universe will feature an area dedicated to Super Mario, similar to the ones seen at Universal Studios Japan and Hollywood, as well as a new land inspired by classic Universal monster stories like Frankenstein and the Wolfman.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe next year? Where’s your favorite place to stay during a trip to Universal?