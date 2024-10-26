Yet Another Severe Tropical Storm Warning Sparks Disney Closures

Another tropical storm warning has struck one Disney resort today.

This year has been rough for tropical storms and Disney theme parks. In September, Hurricane Helene made landfall along the Big Bend area of Florida, sparking the closure of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and the cancellation of several theme park experiences, including Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Just weeks later, Hurricane Milton barreled over Central Florida. While the damage was nowhere near as extensive as originally feared, Walt Disney World Resort did close all of its theme parks for the day. The likes of Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort also faced minor flooding, with the latter forced to rearrange or cancel some vacations after its roof was damaged in the storm.

Beyond Orlando, Hong Kong Disneyland—the smallest and second-newest of Disney’s theme park resorts worldwide—has also faced its fair share of tropical storms this year. Typhoon warnings were applied to the Hong Kong Disneyland area in June and September, forcing the temporary closure of outdoor attractions.

Now, yet another typhoon warning is in force at the park due to incoming Tropical Storm Trami.

As per a notice on the Hong Kong Disneyland website, outdoor rides are currently closed for safety reasons.

Inclement Weather Arrangement Strong Wind Signal No. 3 has been issued by the Hong Kong Observatory. The Park remains open with outdoor attractions suspended. For latest show times and attraction availability, please check our official mobile app or approach our cast members.

As of 8 p.m. HKT (8 a.m. EST), the tropical storm warning has closed seven attractions:

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Jungle River Cruise

Mad Hatter Tea Cups

RC Racer

Slinky Dog Spin

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

Wait times for the park’s indoor attractions – including Frozen Ever After, the flagship attraction of its newest land, World of Frozen, Iron Man Experience, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!, and Hyperspace Mountain – remain surprisingly low. The park is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. today, meaning many guests have likely left for the day.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, Trami will move across the central and northern parts of the South China Sea today, heading towards the seas south of Hainan Island.

The past few years have been big for Hong Kong Disneyland. Long seen as Disney’s worst-performing theme park, it’s seen significant financial recovery in the wake of COVID-19 – despite being forced to close repeatedly due to surging infections – with the number of Annual Passholders visiting the park hitting an all-time high.

This is helped in part by the opening of World of Frozen (check out our review here), plus the addition of Stark Expo to Tomorrowland. The park will soon welcome a new Marvel attraction to the latter.

As was announced by Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, at D23, the new Avengers attraction will use a similar ride mechanism to the Tower of Terror and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission – BREAKOUT!

As per Disney, this will see “the most brilliant minds from the Avengers working together and bringing new pavilions to the Stark Expo to showcase their most recent inventions and technologies. Peter Parker (a.k.a Spider-Man), the newest Stark Industries intern, is among one of them and will also be the host to demonstrate the latest breakthrough. Undoubtedly, the presence of Spider-Man will also attract one of the most formidable villains, who wreaks havoc at the scene. Peter will need all the help he can get to protect his brand-new technology while saving guests caught in the middle of the showdown.”

