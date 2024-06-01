All Guests Warned: Tropical Storm Slams Into Disney, 14 Rides Closed

Operations are facing major disruption at one Disney resort this weekend.

While Disney goes to great lengths to ensure a magical experience for all guests, sometimes there are things that even Mickey Mouse can’t control.

Disney has been forced to close its theme parks on multiple occasions for the safety of its guests. The longest closure was, of course, due to COVID-19, which saw the gates to all six Disney resorts worldwide locked for months on end.

Global pandemics aside, weather is typically the biggest disruptor at Disney parks. Over the years, hurricanes and storms have shuttered parks worldwide.

While Disney World is the most frequent victim thanks to Florida’s vulnerability come hurricane season, no park is truly safe from the risk of inclement weather. In 2023, even Disneyland Resort was forced to close early due to Hurricane Hilary—the first hurricane to hit Disney’s original theme park in nearly 70 years.

Another hurricane hotspot sits even further afield than Anaheim. Since opening in 2005, Hong Kong Disneyland has weathered more than its fair share of storms—which, despite being meteorologically similar to hurricanes, are known as typhoons due to the geography of Hong Kong.

Most recently, Hong Kong Disneyland closed the entire park for a typhoon in September, with Typhoon Saola wreaking particular havoc across the resort.

Now, it’s facing yet another potential closure as a tropical depression approaches the Guangdong coast. This is expected to make landfall today, bringing strong winds and heavy rain across Hong Kong.

The weather already took a downturn yesterday (May 31), with Hong Kong Disneyland preemptively closing all outdoor attractions and shows from 4.30 p.m. local time.

That means that the likes of Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs (the new family roller coaster in World of Frozen), Dumbo, Jungle Cruise, and more were off limits to all guests in the late afternoon and evening.

As of 4 p.m. HKT, Hong Kong Disneyland is still open. A notice has been shared on both the Hong Kong Disneyland website and app, warning guests that “a Strong Wind Signal No. 3 has been issued by the Hong Kong Observatory. The Park remains open with outdoor attractions suspended.”

Guests are currently blocked from riding 14 attractions.

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars (already closed for refurbishment)

Cinderella Carousel

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad

Jungle River Cruise

Mad Hatter Tea Cups

Main Street Vehicles

Orbitron

Rafts to Tarzan’s Treehouse

RC Racer

Slinky Dog Spin

Tarzan’s Treehouse (already closed for refurbishment)

Toy Soldier Parachute Drop

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

For now, there’s no update on whether the park’s seasonal Marvel drone show, Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky, will go ahead as planned this evening, as well as “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular.

Have you ever visited a Disney theme park during inclement weather? Share your story with us in the comments!