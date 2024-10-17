Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Area Opens for Guests Ahead of Schedule

This week, construction walls unexpectedly came down near Disneyland Resort‘s new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction. The rethemed Splash Mountain officially opens to Disneyland Park guests on November 15, 2024.

Splash Mountain closed at Walt Disney World Resort in early 2023. Disneyland Resort’s version followed a few months later in May. In the months since, Walt Disney Imagineers have been hard at work retheming the log flume ride to Princess and the Frog (2009).

Magic Kingdom Park’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened this summer, giving Southern California Disney Parks fans a preview of what was coming to Disneyland Park. The ride features Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Louis the Alligator (Michael-Leon Wooley), Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis), and Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) as they prepare for a musical celebration on the New Orleans Bayou.

Disneyland Resort’s version of the Splash Mountain retheme is said to feature the same storyline with minor animatronic and visual differences due to the layout of the existing ride. Unlike Walt Disney World Resort, its ride vehicles feature only one seat per row.

At Magic Kingdom Park, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is in Frontierland. At Disneyland Park, the ride is in the newly renamed Bayou Country area, which underwent extended construction alongside the attraction retheme.

This week, Walt Disney Imagineers removed several construction walls throughout the Bayou Country area. As Disney cast members previewed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, guests got a first look at the transformed Disney Parkland.

TikTok user @freshbakeddisney shared this clip:

The Disney Park guest showcased the main entrance to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the ride queue, and its exit. He also shared a first look at the exterior of Louis’ Critter Club, a gift shop outside the attraction.

@hugototallyrox also shared footage of guests exploring Bayou Country:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disneyland Park on November 15, 2024. Magic Key Pass Holder previews of the rethemed Splash Mountain begin on October 21.

What part of Disneyland Resort’s new Bayou Country excites you most? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.