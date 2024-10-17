Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Area Opens for Guests Ahead of Schedule

Posted on by Jess Colopy
A busy street scene with a diverse group of people walking and interacting. A police officer stands in the middle, monitoring the crowd. Some people are wearing backpacks, hats, and pushing strollers, including a person in a wheelchair and a child in another stroller at Disneyland Park as Spring Break crowds descend.

Credit: Patrick Nguyen on Unsplash

This week, construction walls unexpectedly came down near Disneyland Resort‘s new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction. The rethemed Splash Mountain officially opens to Disneyland Park guests on November 15, 2024.

Splash Mountain closed at Walt Disney World Resort in early 2023. Disneyland Resort’s version followed a few months later in May. In the months since, Walt Disney Imagineers have been hard at work retheming the log flume ride to Princess and the Frog (2009).

Animatronics of Mama Odie and Juju.
Credit: @hanseliz98 via TikTok

Magic Kingdom Park’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened this summer, giving Southern California Disney Parks fans a preview of what was coming to Disneyland Park. The ride features Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Louis the Alligator (Michael-Leon Wooley), Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis), and Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) as they prepare for a musical celebration on the New Orleans Bayou.

Disneyland Resort’s version of the Splash Mountain retheme is said to feature the same storyline with minor animatronic and visual differences due to the layout of the existing ride. Unlike Walt Disney World Resort, its ride vehicles feature only one seat per row.

Frog animatronics on Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
Credit: Disney

At Magic Kingdom Park, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is in Frontierland. At Disneyland Park, the ride is in the newly renamed Bayou Country area, which underwent extended construction alongside the attraction retheme.

This week, Walt Disney Imagineers removed several construction walls throughout the Bayou Country area. As Disney cast members previewed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, guests got a first look at the transformed Disney Parkland.

TikTok user @freshbakeddisney shared this clip:

@freshbakeddisney

FIRST LOOK: Walls are down at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! Here’s a sneak peek!! More coverage on YouTube as well! #freshbakeddisney #constructionupdate #disneyland #disneylandnews #staytuned #update #happiestplaceonearth #disneylandupdates #tianasbayouadventure #disneylandrides #almostthere #yay !

♬ original sound – FreshBakedDisney

The Disney Park guest showcased the main entrance to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the ride queue, and its exit. He also shared a first look at the exterior of Louis’ Critter Club, a gift shop outside the attraction.

Guests riding through the finale on Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Credit: Disney

@hugototallyrox also shared footage of guests exploring Bayou Country:

@hugototallyrox

Time is getting closer and closer. Some walls are officially down 😃#fyp #disney #disneyland #disneyparks #disneylandcalifornia #disneytiktok #christmas #tianasbayouadventure #tiana #tianaspalace

♬ Almost there – 👀

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disneyland Park on November 15, 2024. Magic Key Pass Holder previews of the rethemed Splash Mountain begin on October 21.

What part of Disneyland Resort’s new Bayou Country excites you most? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments. 

