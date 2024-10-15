Disney Channel Star Gives Update About Strained Relationship with Twin Sister

Some actors and actresses make a lasting impression on their generation. For millennials, those actors might be Hilary Duff, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez, just to name a few. But we can’t forget about Tia Mowry and her sister, Tamera Mowry — the twin sisters who exploded onto the scene with their hit ABC show, Sister Sister.

Since their show ended in 1999 after six seasons, both sisters have continued to act and have seen great success. They have both appeared in a number of Hallmark Channel movies. They also reunited with Disney in 2005 when they starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Twitches and again in 2007 for Twitches Too. The sisters also starred in their own reality show from 2011 through 2013.

Fans were devastated in September when WE TV released a trailer for Tia Mowry’s new show, Tia Mowry: My Next Act. In the trailer, the actress reveals that she is no longer close to the sister she grew up acting with.

“I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey.” “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce… “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her. But that’s just not where we are right now.”

Now, after weeks of questions and speculation, Tia Mowry has once again addressed her relationship with her twin sister. She wants fans to know that just because they are not as close as they once were does not mean the two had a falling out. Their lives have just gone in different directions, and they have different commitments.

“She’s just not as accessible. What I [meant] by that is access. She is a mother. Her children need her. She is also a wife. Her husband needs her. So she’s just not as accessible as the way it used to be. So I’m comparing it to what it used to be. But I literally just talked to her yesterday.” “I’m gonna say what my cousin says: All. Is. Well. Period.”

@entertainmenttonight Tia Mowry tells ET where she currently stands with her twin sister, Tamera, after she revealed they weren’t as close anymore. tiamowry tiatamera tameramowry ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight – Entertainment Tonight

When asked why she thought fans believed there was a rift between the two women, Ms. Mowry said that it was most likely because they were so close when they were younger. Growing up, they were almost always together on-screen, and as they got older and decided to go in their own directions, that closeness naturally drifted.

“She wants to do her thing, and I’m doing my thing. It’s the same thing with my brother. We were doing movies together, Seventeen Again.” “I think the reason people tend to go there is because our careers started together. But just like any sibling, everybody goes off to do their own thing, and you want them to. You want them to be individuals and to fly solo. So there’s nothing harmful in any of that.”

In an interview, Tamera Mowry Housley said that her sister Tia did not ask her to be a part of the series, so fans will most likely not see the two of them on My Next Act together. According to Tamera, she didn’t even know that her sister was set to launch a new reality show.

She recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said that she only recently found out. However, she said that she respects her sister’s decision.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act will premiere on WE TV on October 4. It will show where her life is after her divorce from husband Cory Hardrict, who she was married to for fourteen years.

Are you glad to hear there is no rift between Tia Mowry and her sister? Are you hoping they will appear on screen together in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!